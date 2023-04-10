Dothan’s Liam Grinde fired a 38 score to win medalist honors during a Junior High/Junior Varsity nine hole, four-team meet on the Highlands Par 3 course on Monday.

Brady Scott and Jase Hixson, both of Rehobeth Junior High, tied for second with 39 totals. Tripp Turner of Headland Junior High and Will Hatton of Slocomb both followed with a 41 round.

Rehobeth Junior High won the team aspect with a 206 score. Headland Junior High was second with a 215 and Dothan JV was third with a 224. Slocomb didn’t have enough for team scoring.

Three girls also competed on Monday with Slocomb’s Ella Chase earning a 48 and Rehobeth’s Abigail Whiddon carding a 50 and Kara Robertson finishing with a 52.