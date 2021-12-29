Dothan’s Piasecki finishes fourth at wrestling tournament; NMA's Robinson also competes

Competing for the Patriots Wrestling club, Dothan High wrestler Olivia Piasecki finished fourth in the girls 120-pound weight class at the Girls Knockout Christmas Classic in Kissimmee, Fla., on Tuesday.

Piasecki went 2-2 at the event. After losing on a second-period pin to the eventual weight class champion Brielle Bibla of Tocoi Creek (Fla.), the Dothan sophomore earned two straight first-period pins, one over Heidi Perez of Fort Myers (Fla.) and the other over Ariana Dickens of Boca Ciega (Fla.).

Piasecki lost in the third-place match on a first-period pin to Kailani Barrientos of Oakleaf (Fla.).

Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson also competed at the meet, doing so in the girls 140-pound weight class. She won her opening on a second-period pin over Genesis Fuentes of Gateway (Fla.) but lost two straight on first-period pins to finish 1-2.