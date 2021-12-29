 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan’s Piasecki finishes fourth at wrestling tournament; NMA's Robinson also competes
0 Comments

Dothan’s Piasecki finishes fourth at wrestling tournament; NMA's Robinson also competes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Piasecki.2jpg

Competing for the Patriots Wrestling club, Dothan High wrestler Olivia Piasecki finished fourth in the girls 120-pound weight class at the Girls Knockout Christmas Classic in Kissimmee, Fla., on Tuesday.

Piasecki went 2-2 at the event. After losing on a second-period pin to the eventual weight class champion Brielle Bibla of Tocoi Creek (Fla.), the Dothan sophomore earned two straight first-period pins, one over Heidi Perez of Fort Myers (Fla.) and the other over Ariana Dickens of Boca Ciega (Fla.).

Piasecki lost in the third-place match on a first-period pin to Kailani Barrientos of Oakleaf (Fla.).

Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson also competed at the meet, doing so in the girls 140-pound weight class. She won her opening on a second-period pin over Genesis Fuentes of Gateway (Fla.) but lost two straight on first-period pins to finish 1-2.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert