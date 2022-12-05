Dothan’s Wagoner earns two top 10 finishes at state swimming championships

Dothan swimmer Cody Wagoner earned two top 10 finishes at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships this past weekend at the James Martin Aquatics Center in Auburn.

Wagoner, a senior, finished seventh in the Class 6A-7A 100 butterfly race and 10th in the 6A-7A 00 freestyle. He recorded a 51.57 seconds time in the butterfly and a 1 minute and 44.54 time in the freestyle.

Behind Wagoner’s two performances, the Dothan boys team earned 19 points to place 22nd in the 6A-7A boys standings.

Three other Wiregrass athletes placed in the top 10 in an event during the AHSAA championships – Enterprise’s Huk Blunt, Houston Academy’s Emily Selig Pineda and Dothan’s Kloei Keifer.

Enterprise’s Blunt placed seventh in the boys Class 6A-7A 100 freestyle in 49.37 seconds, helping the Wildcats to 12 points and a 26th place team finish.

HA’s Selig Pineda took eighth in the girls Class 1A-5A 200 freestyle in 2 minutes and 14.70 seconds and Dothan’s Keifer placed 10th in the girls 6A-7A backstroke in 1:02.48.

The Houston Academy girls finished in 24th place with 11 points and Dothan girls placed 26th in 6A-7A with seven points.