Dothan scored 37 points in the last 16-plus minutes of the game in smashing Prattville 59-24 Friday night at Rip Hewes Stadium in a Class 7A, Region 2 clash.

After Prattville clawed back into the game to get within 22-12 with 4:58 left in the third quarter, the Wolves scored about every way imaginable to completely run away with it.

Quarterback Sam Broadaway scored on a 75-yard keeper up the middle, Ke’Aviyon Durry returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown, left guard Miquane Williams took a handoff on a trick play and galloped 69 yards for a TD, Broadway connected with Jalen Corbitt on a 30-yard touchdown pass and TK Knight picked off a pass and carried it in 30 yards for a score.

It was a huge bounce back win for the Wolves after dropping a heart-breaking 28-27 double-overtime loss at home to Auburn last week.

“I told our kids one of two things are going to happen – we’re going to go into a lull and think about what could have been, or use that to motivation,” Dothan coach Jed Kennedy said of last week’s defeat. “Our kids used it as motivation.

“It’s a tough region. Region wins are tough to come by. We’ll enjoy it tomorrow and then we’ve got to get back to work.”

Dothan, ranked No. 7 in the state, improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in region play. Prattville is now 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the region.

“We told our kids, ‘That’s a prideful program … they’re tough, they’re physical, it’s going to be a dogfight,’” Kennedy said. “We thought we saw some things that would lend us to some big plays and we did that. You know, any time you can beat a program like Prattville, it’s a great win.”

Prattville put the first points on the board when Reid Montgomery kicked through a 30-yard field goal on the Lions’ first drive which started after Dothan lost a fumble on the first offensive play of the game at the Wolves’ 19.

Dothan took the lead with 42 seconds left in the opening period on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Broadaway to Jamal Rowell. Broadaway also ran in the 2-point conversion for the 8-3 lead.

AJ Alexander scored the Wolves’ second TD on a 4-yard run as he bulled in after being hit first behind the line of scrimmage. Wes Farmer kicked through the extra point to make it 15-3 with 8:03 to play in the second quarter.

Montgomery kicked through a 31-yard field goal with just less than five minutes left before halftime to trim the lead to 15-6, but Dothan would make it 22-6 with 39 seconds left before halftime when Broadaway and Jaden Barnes combined on a 64-yard pass and catch. Barnes dragged a few defenders into the end zone to complete the score. Farmer kicked the PAT.

The Lions came out strong in the second half behind the running of Donavan Arrington, who unofficially rushed for 141 yards on 31 carries. Arrington’s short TD run with 4:58 left in the third quarter made it a 10-point game at 22-12. A try for 2 was stopped when Gavin Rigdon’s pass into the end zone was knocked down by Javeon Walker.

From that point, it got wild and crazy.

Broadway’s 75-yard TD dash came on the first play following the kickoff as he faked to Tamarion Peterson and then took off straight down the middle of the field all the way into the end zone.

Durry’s interception came on Prattville’s ensuing drive as he caught a pass in the end zone and dashed down the right sideline before breaking to the middle of the field in going the distance to make it 36-12 after the extra point kick with 13 seconds left in the quarter.

The craziest play of the night came on Dothan’s next possession when on a first down from the 31, Broadway faked to a running back and then neatly handed the ball off to Williams at left guard. The big lineman surprised everyone as he took off up the field for the 69-yard touchdown and a 43-12 lead.

It was then Prattville’s turn for some quick magic as on the first play following the kickoff with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Rigdon to Zay Parrish. After recovering an onsides kick, the two Lions connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 43-24 with 8:51 left. The try for 2 was intercepted by Durry.

Dothan then responded with a 30-yard touchdown catch by Corbitt and then the 30-yard interception return by Knight to put the icing on the cake.

“We scored a lot of points in in a little bit of time,” Kennedy said. “If people are going to play that many people in the box and try to press, we’re going to take shots.

“We probably took 10 or 12 shots tonight and hit two of them. If people are going to do that, we’ve got a lot of weapons on the outside, we’ve got a good quarterback and we’ve got good running backs. What I love about our kids is they are very unselfish.”

Alexander led Dothan in rushing, unofficially with 103 yards on 10 carries.

“He’s the real deal,” Kennedy said. “He’s going to be fun for people to watch the next three years here and I’m just glad he wears the cardinal and black.”