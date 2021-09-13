Dothan Shockers teams win three titles at Alabama Peanut Classic

Teams representing the Dothan Shockers FC performed well as the host of the Alabama Peanut Classic travel soccer tournament this past weekend at the Westgate complex.

The Shockers won championships in the U19 boys, U15 girls and U11 boys.

Also, the U13 boys, U11 boys and U8 Co-ed team finished as runner-up in their divisions.

There were 60 teams from throughout the region competing in the tournament.

The Dothan Shockers are a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of competitive youth soccer teams from the Wiregrass Area. The teams compete in US Club Soccer Association sanctioned tournaments, and surrounding state sanctioned tournaments