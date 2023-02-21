MONTGOMERY -- Thomas Dowd and Mehaki Menefee delivered big-time performances and Dothan dominated inside the paint and on the boards Tuesday, leading the Wolves to a 72-51 win over standout Labaron Philon and Baker in the Class 7A South Regional Championship game at Garrett Coliseum.

Dothan pulled away in the game’s final 12 minutes, outscoring the Hornets, 29-12 after leading by just three points with 3:37 left in the third quarter.

The victory sends Jeremy Bynum’s Wolves (27-4) into the state semifinals in Birmingham on Thursday, March 2, against either Hoover or Vestavia Hills at the BJCC Arena. It marks the third straight year a Wiregrass team has made the 7A state tournament, following two straight appearances by Enterprise.

“I wasn’t ready for the season to end today and it’s not,” Dowd said. “We are not done, though, yet. We have to go up there and win. I want a ring.”

“It is unreal,” added Menefee. “It is a dream come true. That is what we have been working on since the summer. Coach Bynum emphasized that if you work hard over the summer, it is going to pay off. So it is paying off now.”

The Wolves are going to state in their first year under Bynum, who was hired in the offseason after leading Mae Jemison last year and was an assistant coach at Jacksonville and Oxford high schools near Anniston before that.

“I know it is a great moment, but I am trying to enjoy this right now,” Bynum said. “I have been here (to a regional) six times and this is the first time of getting out of here, so this is huge for me.”

Dowd, the Troy signee, clearly outplayed Philon, the Auburn commitment and last year’s state 7A Player of the Year. Dowd earned a dominating 26 points, 21 rebounds, six assists and two block shots. Philon finished with 24 points, but made only 7-of-20 shots and had only two rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“Definitely, I took it 100 percent personal (to outplay him),” said Dowd, who was named the regional tournament MVP after the game. “People refer to him as the best player in the state, but I think I am one of the best players in the state. I was ready to get my recognition too.”

Bynum certainly feels the 6-foot-7 forward should be in the conversation for postseason accolades.

“There is no doubt that he should be mentioned for player of the year,” Bynum said. “There is no question about it. If he is not pushed for that, it would be shame. That kid has over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for his career. That is phenomenal. He plays on both ends of the floor.”

Dowd wasn’t the only Wolves star, though. Menefee, a 6-foot-2 guard who finds his way down low a lot, scored 22 points and seized seven rebounds. He earned all-tournament team honors along with Dowd.

“It was a big game and I knew I had to come out here and give it all I had,” Menefee said. “The most important thing was to win and I just helped my team win.”

His teammates and coach knew how big his performance was.

“He showed up big when we needed it,” Dowd said. “He is a crucial part of this team and he showed up big today.”

Statistically it wasn’t Menefee’s best, said Bynum, but felt it might be the junior’s biggest performance considering the stage.

“I don’t think it was his best, but in that moment, it was his best game,” Bynum said. “He has spurts when he plays like that. He is a special player. He will be a good player for us next year too.”

Dothan dominated the game inside, scoring 34 points in the paint. The emphasis for inside scoring resulted in the Wolves shooting 52.1 percent for the game (25-of-48).

“My experience in the regional is that teams don’t shoot great because of the background,” Bynum said. “I felt that 15 feet and in, we had the best guy on the floor (in Dowd) and I wanted to get it to him a lot.”

Dothan also owned the boards, outrebounding the Hornets 46-22. Included were 17 offensive rebounds that the Wolves cashed in for 21 second-chance points. Baker had only six second-chance points.

Philon led Baker with his 24 points with a third of it coming at the foul line (8-of-10). The Wolves made it difficult for him, especially in the halfcourt set with Bryson Berry and Braxton Hornsby working on him. Dothan also threw double teams at him, especially on the perimeter.

“We wanted to keep him out of transition,” Bynum said. “I felt if we could get back and set our feet that our length would bother him.”

Josh Flowers followed Philon with 14 points for Baker.

After a tight first half that saw six ties and eight lead changes, Dothan led 42-39 with 3:37 left in the third quarter following a Philon drive and free throw.

Dothan finished the period on a 13-5 run to enter the fourth quarter up 55-44. Dowd had nine of the points, including a 3-pointer, and added a long outlet pass to Hornsby for a fastbreak layup and free throw.

The Wolves continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, eventually building the lead to the final 21-point margin.

Prattville girls 44 Enterprise 36: Enterprise couldn’t overcame a disastrous start to Tuesday’s game in falling to the area rival Lions in the Class 7A South Regional girls championship game.

Enterprise, which ended the season with a 19-13 record, played in its first regional finals appearance since the AHSAA went to the regional format in 1994. The Wildcats matched their longest postseason advancement, also making the Elite Eight round in 1998.

Prattville (24-4) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1998. The Lions will play the Bob Jones-Hoover winner on Thursday, March 2 in Birmingham.

The Wildcats opened the game with 12 turnovers before they attempted their first shot with 2:59 to go in the first quarter. By that time, Prattville had an 11-0 lead.

That first shot was a successful one as Brooklyn Kemmerlin converted a fastbreak layup.

Alexis Reed hit a 3-pointer a minute-and-a half later, helping the Wildcats cut the margin to 13-5, which is where it stood at the quarter break.

Prattville maintained a seven to nine point lead throughout the second quarter, going to the locker room at halftime up 25-16.

Prattville pushed the lead out to 12 at 39-27 with 3:19 left, but Enterprise made a late charge, cutting it to six with 1:32 left on two Sarah Amos free throws.

After a steal by Purcell, Reed knocked down two free throws with 1:15 left, slicing the Lions lead to four at 40-36.

Prattville’s Eliza Downey scored down low and the Lions earned a key steal to end an Enterprise possession. U’Lyriah Lewis added two free throws with 29 seconds left for final scoring.

Reed led Enterprise with 12 points. Kemmerlin added seven points. Amos led the rebounding with seven and Purcell earned eight steals.

Tournament MVP KeLeigh Mullens led Prattville with a game-high 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists. Keziah Seay followed with 11 points and Macayla Hines had 10 points.

Enterprise finished the game with 34 turnovers, which Prattville turned into 26 points. The ’Cats also attempted only 32 field goals, making just 10 for 31.3 percent. Prattville took 44 shots, making 16 for 36.4 percent and had 28 turnovers.

Prattville finished with a 31-29 edge in rebounds.

Kemmerlin, who had a tournament-high 26 points over two games, along with Reed earned all-tournament team honors for Enterprise. Prattville was represented by Mullens, Seay and Grace Downey.