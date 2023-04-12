In what amounted to pretty much a glorified practice session for both the Dothan girls and boys soccer teams, the rewards included a short night of work and plenty of players getting opportunities during blowout wins over Robert E. Lee on Wednesday.

The Wolves’ girls defeated the Generals 10-0, while the Dothan boys won 12-1 in games that were both called at halftime because of the leads of 10 scores or more.

Lauren Yu scored in the first two and last two goals in the girls game, plus put it into the net two other times in between to lead the Wolves with six goals.

In the boys game, Mason Roe led the way with five goals after Paulensky Philemond got things rolling with two goals in the opening minutes for the Wolves.

While the Class 7A, Area 3 games weren’t much of a challenge for the Dothan teams, it still counted just as much in the win column and kept both squads on a roll heading into important games next week against Enterprise and in the coming weeks in the playoffs.

The Dothan boys improved to 18-3-1 overall and 5-1 in area play, while the Dothan girls improved to 13-5 overall and 6-0 in the area.

The girls team, playing three straight nights, had lost tough decisions in two of its last three games before Wednesday night – dropping a 3-0 loss to Oak Mountain last Friday and a 3-1 defeat to Montgomery Academy on Tuesday after an 11-0 win over Jeff Davis on Monday night.

“Our goal is to always be working on us – every game working on something to get better,” Dothan girls coach Haley Williams said of the win over Robert E. Lee.

“We played Oak Mountain on Friday and it was physical ... it was 0-0 at the half and the girls played so hard.

“We played a tough team (Tuesday night vs. Montgomery Academy) … I don’t think we moved the ball very well. For us to be able to work on ball movement, I think that helped us. At the end of the season we’re getting our area games in and we’re still trying to test ourselves.”

Williams likes where her team is at this point of the season. The Wolves play a key game next Thursday at Enterprise

“It’s always hard coming back after spring break,” she said. “You give them off and then you’ve got to kind of get them back in that game mode.

“I know we’re not quite playing our best soccer yet, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Besides the six-goal performance from Yu, Dothan got a goal each from Marah Delgado, Caroline Ezzell, Emma Jane Haynie and Tanita Mosley.

Isabella Dougherty got the shutout in goal.

In the boys game, goals other than Roe and Philemond came from Diego Hollis, Charlie Ezzell, Erick Gomez and two by Blake Rouse, who actually started the game in goal before Alessio Nuzzo and Keith Stampley finished up in that role. Wesley Farmer and Julian Ziotea each had two assists, while Ty Powell, Isaac Briseno, Jesus Bautista and Charlie Kaston each had an assist.

The lone Robert E. Lee goal came when Junior Dominguez scored in front after a free kick by Narcisco Flores, cutting the lead to 5-1 at the time.

Dothan boys coach Joe Nelson said there were plenty of benefits gained in the easy win.

“We try to do everything the same,” Nelson said. “It’s nice to get everybody on the field because everybody needs to get those reps. It was a good area win.”

Nelson believes his team continues to make strides as the playoffs near. The Wolves host area foe Enterprise on Tuesday night.

“We’ve still got a big one coming on Tuesday, so we just have to play that one and see,” Nelson said.