Dothan soccer teams sweep HA

The Dothan boys soccer team mostly controlled play against Houston Academy, but the efforts of Raiders’ goalkeeper Liam Stjernstrom kept it a game until the very end with his 25 saves.

Thomas Dowd scored the lone goal about 15 minutes in as the Wolves won the hard-fought contest 1-0 Thursday night at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

It completed a varsity sweep for the Wolves, winners of the girls game 3-0 earlier in the evening.

Dothan boys coach Joe Nelson could only tip his hat to Sjernstrom, who answered every offensive challenge the Wolves had with the exception of the Dowd goal.

“I liked the way we possessed the ball,” Nelson said. “I’m not disappointed in the way we played. You really have to give it up to the awesome play by their keeper. I mean, out of his mind – he played great.

“I know our boys will be disappointed they didn’t score more goals, but what can you do when you’ve got so many shots on goal?”

Dowd’s goal came after he won the ball around midfield and then raced down the left side and boomed a low, crossing kick into the net that Stjernstrom didn’t have a chance on.

Dowd, a standout on the Dothan basketball team, is just now starting to get in soccer shape after a long basketball season.

“I’m proud of how quick of a transition he went from basketball to soccer,” Nelson said.

Dowd had other chances in the game to score, but couldn’t connect.

It was the same story for many of the Wolves.

Striker Mason Roe played a tremendous game in getting off numerous shots, but couldn’t ever get one past Stjernstrom.

Late in the first half, Roe had several shots in a row in front, the last being a sharp one that cleared the top of the goal.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Roe had a hard shot on goal that was knocked down. Soon after, Roe again shot on goal as Stjernstrom made a diving save.

Dowd had an open header in front midway through the opening half that Stjernstrom made a nice save on. Paulensky Philemond got off a shot in front that was knocked down and Antoine Dlerieux was there for the rebound, but again the HA goalie made the save.

Wesley Farmer sent a low shot on goal late in the game that was corralled and Jesus Bautista had a header in front that went wide before the final whistle.

Julian Zlotea got the shutout in goal, playing well the handful of times the Raiders did get a good look on goal.

HA's Greg Sexton had a chance with a shot on goal in the first half that went wide. Corey Campbell had a shot on goal that Zlotea saved and Lucius Renshaw had a free kick that Zlotea grabbed.

Dothan improved to 8-2-1 on the season, while HA is now 4-1.

“We knew we were going to be the underdogs in this game and had some injuries, too, but they worked so hard and I am proud of them,” Houston Academy coach Magnus Stjernstrom said of his team.

Dothan girls 3, Houston Academy 0: Lauren Yu scored all three goals for the Wolves and Anika Kindred got the shutout in goal.

Jaelyn Ashendorf, Taylor Daniel and Brenna Pfister each had an assist. Maggie Benton and Caroline Ezzell led the defense with six takeaways each.

The Lady Wolves improved to 5-4-1, while the Lady Raiders are now 3-1-1.

“We’ve challenged them a little bit with our schedule,” Williams said. “We’ve played a lot of the top-ranked teams in different classifications. We’ve really pushed them to kind of get them ready for playing in April and May.

“Seeing some of these potential playoff teams early is an advantage. The record may not be great, but the girls are competing and they’re getting exposed to potential playoff opponents.”