Dothan stuns Jeff Davis with late touchdown pass

Jackson, though, connected with Blackmon for a 29-yard gain to reignite the drive.

Again, two incompletions and a sack threatened to kill the possession, but Jackson connected with Blackmon for an 18-yard gain to power Dothan into the red zone.

“Paul made a great play across the middle to get us in range to take some shots,” Grider said. “Really proud of the execution of the two-minute drill. The kids got lined up quickly, and we had two timeouts. That was big, too.”

With 15 seconds left and the clock running, Jackson called the Wolves’ final offensive play. Jackson moved in the pocket then fired toward the end zone near the right sideline, where Hornsby hauled in the game-winning grab.

“The game-winning play, we ran over and over in practice,” Jackson said. “We connected on it all week, and we knew it would be big for us. I had confidence in my receiver. He (converts) it all the time in practice.”

“We work this in practice every day, so I knew it was going to come,” Hornsby added. “When the ball was near me, I turned my head a little bit to catch the ball. I looked (at the sideline), and fortunately I was still in.”