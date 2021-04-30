Dothan sweeps doubleheader in Class 7A playoffs against Fairhope

Allsup, an Auburn signee, showed in the opener why plenty of pro scouts are watching and following him these days, dazzling with a fastball that topped out at 96 miles per hour according to one scout. He added sharp curveballs and effective sliders before adding 86 mile per hour change-ups in the later stages of the game.

“It was just an outstanding job by Chase,” Sanford said. “He is dominating when he is in the zone. We ran into a hiccup when we gave up the two spot (in the fourth inning), but Chase kept his composure. He is a workhorse on the mound.”

Reed was equally dominating in game two with his 11 strikeouts, earning one in every inning, including the final out of the game. He allowed a solo homer in the fourth and two hits in a two-run fifth plus one walk and one hit batter and nothing else.

Normally, the Wolves go to Te’Relle George-Mills as the starter behind Allsup, but Sanford and the coaching staff made a late decision on Friday to turn to Reed for game two. Reed, who will play at Central Alabama Community College next year, made the move pay off.

“JP picked us up through Prattville and carried us through Enterprise (the last two weeks) and we said, ‘Senior pitcher, this is your moment,’” Sanford said. “I can’t ask more from that guy.”