Dothan team headed to Dixie Junior Boys World Series

Familiarity with each other along with a deep pitching staff characterize the Dothan baseball team headed to Sterlington, La., as the Alabama representative in the Dixie Junior Boys (ages 13-under) World Series.

“This is my seventh time to coach the majority of them,” head coach Matt Cook said of the different age divisions through the years. “I’ve coached 11 of the 13, and then the other two have played with my son on travel ball teams, so very good chemistry. They all know each other and have played good productive baseball for the last six years or so.”

Dothan swept host-team Opelika in a best-of-three-series, 6-3 and 8-3, to win the state championship last weekend.

Now Dothan plays in the Dixie Junior Boys World Series in Sterlington, La., beginning Friday, July 22. Dothan will represent Alabama in the 12-team tournament which consists of teams from North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Louisiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Florida, two from Texas and host team Sterlington, La.

While Dothan and Opelika were the lone 13-under teams in the state tournament, Cook doesn’t see the lack of tournament playing experience as a disadvantage for his team heading to Louisiana.

“If it was a team that wasn’t used to playing together, I could see that as a disadvantage,” Cook said. “I feel like this team is a little different because they’ve played together for so long.

“We had a good regular season, so they had plenty of reps. I’m pretty sure every kid played school ball, so they got reps with that as well. If I’m not mistaken, we have a mixture of Dothan, Rehobeth, Providence, Houston Academy and Northside all on the team.”

Cook believes a strong pitching staff gives his squad a chance to make a strong run in the double-elimination tournament.

“We have seven or eight of the 13 that can pitch, and any of them can be as good as the other one at any given time,” Cook said. “We have kind of a mixture. Jacoby Smith, Trent Benton, Ty Morris and Brody Cook are all higher-velocity guys on the team that can overpower you.

"And then we have Collins Martin, C.T. Plake, Carter Richards and Braddoc Jenkins that are very good strike throwers, not going to walk you, good off-speed.”

While Cook says pitching is definitely a key, he also believes the team is well-rounded.

“We’re a team that can do all three facets of the game really well,” Cook said. “We did not hit as good as we would like to while we were in Opelika, but we pitched really well and I think we played both games without committing an error.

“Like I said, we didn’t hit as good as we would have like to, and some of that was to the credit of Opelika. They had two really good starting pitchers. Once we weathered the starting pitchers, we were able to put up some more runs.”

Dothan will open the World Series against the host-team Sterlington.

“We’re in the good spot of the bracket,” Cook said. “If we can win the first two games, we get a bye into Monday, so we’re in a good spot in the bracket if we do what we’re supposed to do on the field.”

The team will have two fundraisers at local restaurants next week to help with travel expenses. Cook said Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Monday and Red Elephant on Wednesday will donate 15 percent of their proceeds on those particular days to the team.

Team members: Tripp Benton, Brody Cook, Ben Coskrey, Hudson Deer, Jeremy Jeffcoat, Braddoc Jenkins, Emmanuel Lewis, Collins Martin, Ty Morris, C.T. Plake, Carter Richards, Jacoby Smith and Will Varner. Coaches: Matt Cook, Chris Martin, Chad Richards and Noah Jenkins.