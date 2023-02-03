The Dothan boys soccer team opened the season with a 5-2 win over Auburn, while the girls team fell to the Tigers 6-0 in high school action Friday night in Auburn.

For the Dothan boys, Wesley Farmer, Ashton Payne and Paulensky Philemond all scored a goal and earned one assist. Cristian Hernandez and Mason Roe added a goal each for the Wolves. Blake Rouse had nine saves in goal

In the girls contest, Shariza Klinger led the Dothan defense with five takeaways.

Houston Academy girls 11, Dale County 0: Brinley Harrell had the hat trick of three goals, while Elsie Shirley and Lib McRe had two goals each to lead HA to the season-opening win.

Sims Mendheim, Maggie Hawker, Sarah Anne Eldridge and Bennett Amason scored a goal each for HA.

Maggie Renshaw had a clean slate in goal for the shutout.

Houston Academy boys 7, Charles Henderson 0: Lucius Renshaw earned three goals and Riggs Hickey two goals and an assist for Houston Academy.

Zein Kesserwani and Charlie Knowles added a goal each.

Will Pitchford earned a shutout in goal for the Raiders.

Houston Academy JV boys 2, Charles Henderson 0: Carmine Biasella and Jacob Wright scored a goal each to lead the Raiders.

Charles Henry McCarthy had a clean sheet with no goals allowed

St. James JV girls 3, Houston Academy 0: Marley Kelton had 19 saves in goal for HA in the loss.