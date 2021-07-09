Dothan to play Bob Jones as part of AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Montgomery

It’s not going to count in the record books, but the Dothan Wolves won’t be holding back against Bob Jones as part of the 16th Annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Aug. 20.

Defending Class 4A state champion Handley will take on Guntersville on Thursday, Aug. 19, in the first of two Kickoff Classic games, with Dothan meeting Bob Jones the following night. The AHSAA made the official announcement Friday.

Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised live by the AHSAA TV Network and live-streamed over the NFHS Network.

While the Handley-Guntersville match up will count on both teams records, Dothan and Bob Jones are competing in a practice game, though Wolves’ coach Smitty Grider said they will approach it much like they would a true game and it will also serve as a tune-up for the season-opener at home a week later against Park Crossing.

“It’s not a jamboree,” Grider said of meeting Bob Jones. “We’re playing football, you know?”

Dothan is coming off a 3-7 record during a season that was affected by schedule changes due to COVID-19, which included having its much-anticipated season opener at Hoover canceled after a member of the Wolves tested positive for the virus.