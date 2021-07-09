Dothan to play Bob Jones as part of AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Montgomery

It’s not going to count in the record books, but the Dothan Wolves won’t be holding back against Bob Jones as part of the 16th Annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Aug. 20.
Defending Class 4A state champion Handley will take on Guntersville on Thursday, Aug. 19, in the first of two Kickoff Classic games, with Dothan meeting Bob Jones the following night. The AHSAA made the official announcement Friday.
Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised live by the AHSAA TV Network and live-streamed over the NFHS Network.
While the Handley-Guntersville match up will count on both teams records, Dothan and Bob Jones are competing in a practice game, though Wolves’ coach Smitty Grider said they will approach it much like they would a true game and it will also serve as a tune-up for the season-opener at home a week later against Park Crossing.
“It’s not a jamboree,” Grider said of meeting Bob Jones. “We’re playing football, you know?”
Dothan is coming off a 3-7 record during a season that was affected by schedule changes due to COVID-19, which included having its much-anticipated season opener at Hoover canceled after a member of the Wolves tested positive for the virus.
Grider, entering his third year of leading the program which formed from the consolidation of Northview and Dothan in 2019, looks at this season as a reset of sorts. The Wolves went 8-3 during the first year of the program while still competing in Class 6A, before having a tough time last year after entering the Class 7A ranks.
“It’s a great opportunity to get that kind of exposure for our program,” Grider said of the Kickoff Classic. “I think it’s a testament to what they saw us building the first year before COVID.
“To give us this opportunity to go and play before a big crowd and kind of be on stage in front of the whole state is a great chance for us as a program to take a step forward in establishing ourselves as a 7A program.”
Bob Jones is led by former Dothan High coach Kelvis White, adding to the intrigue of the game.
“I’ve known Kelvis for a while and he does a great job,” Grider said. “The background with him having coached at Dothan High School is kind of what they look for in this game as a good storyline to go along with a good game.
“The kids have been working hard. They’re excited about getting to play in the Kickoff Classic, so we’ve been harping on that a lot.”
Grider has had a lot of turnover on his staff since a year ago, but now has most pieces in place for the upcoming season.
Among the key additions are two of Grider’s former assistants at Park Crossing – Jake Hogan (Boaz) and Damien Dorsey (Marbury) – coming in as co-offensive coordinators to replace J.D. Atkins, who is now the OC at Benjamin Russell. Spencer Pybus has been promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Jamel Harris, who is now at Geneva.
Grider says it’s been a good summer thus far for his program.
“It’s really good coming off last year with everything we went through with COVID – our season was so disrupted and it wasn’t what we expected,” Grider said. “We’ve just treated it like a reset – like it’s the first year all over again, so it’s good timing to have a staff turnover with everything that’s going on with us.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965.