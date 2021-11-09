Dothan varsity teams lose season openers at Auburn

Dothan cut the deficit to two with 3:25 left, but Auburn pulled away by hitting 10-of-12 free throws down the stretch to the win 67-60 over the Wolves in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night in Auburn.

Freshman JD Palm had 21 points and Thomas Dowd had 20 for Dothan despite both playing the majority of the second half with four fouls.

Auburn girls 75, Dothan 28: It was a rough season opener for the Dothan girls team on the road at Auburn, falling to the host Tigers 75-28.

Amiyah Rollins had 17 points and Jayla Franklin six for Dothan.

Syriah Daniels poured in a game-high 30 points and Carleigh Andrews added 26 to pace Auburn (2-0).