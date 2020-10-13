Dothan volleyball forfeits area tournament match

Citing COVID-19 issues within the program, the Dothan volleyball team will not compete in Wednesday’s area tournament match against Enterprise in Prattville, resulting in a forfeit to the Wildcats and ending Dothan’s season.

Dothan Athletic Director Jessica Noble, in a Dothan Eagle interview Tuesday morning, confirmed that the program had multiple members throughout the entire program test positive in the last week. The decision was made to help mitigate the spread of the virus both locally and for opponents and those attending the match in Prattville.

“It was due to positive tests throughout the program and due to contact tracing,” Noble said of the decision not to compete in Wednesday’s match. “We felt like it was the best interest of all to do this.”

Noble, in a press release announcing the decision, said, “It is unfortunate that their season has ended abruptly,” Noble said. “They had a great season and Dothan City Schools is proud of the way they represented the city on the volleyball court.”

Dothan, in its second year following the consolidation of Dothan and Northview, finished the season with a 24-18 record.