Dothan will host Fairhope in first round of playoffs

After getting the first out of the inning, Carter Fanning, Carter Davis and Mark Padilla each walked to load the bases. Owen Burrow then entered on the mound in relief of Austin Acreman and walked the first batter he faced, Te’Relle George-Mills, to force in courtesy runner Ronin Sherman for a 1-0 lead. Bauer Sharp then hit a sacrifice fly ball to right field to bring in another run for the 2-0 advantage.

Fanning had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and another Wolves’ run scored on a wild pitch in accounting for the four runs.

“There are times when I think we can swing it with anybody in the state,” Sanford said. “I knew going into it (game against Enterprise) they were going to pitch it extremely well and they have probably one of the best middle infields in the state.

“I wouldn’t say the bats have been down, but at times we’re looking for the big swing, and when we don’t get the big swing, we continue to try to get the big swing instead of just going back to the basics like we’re taking BP (batting practice) every day.”

Sanford said his players have gotten down on themselves at times after getting in an early hole, such as the doubleheader opener against Enterprise when the Wildcats scored three times in the opening inning.