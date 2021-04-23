Dothan will host Fairhope in first round of playoffs

After dropping the first game of a doubleheader 8-1 to Enterprise on Thursday, Dothan baseball coach Alex Sanford didn’t mince any words to his team with the area title on the line in Game 2.
“In between games, I was very frustrated, I was very fired up and at wits end about some things in that we didn’t play a very good ballgame,” Sanford said on Friday. “I had a laundry list of things written on my lineup card.
“After (assistant) coach (Jonnathan) Valdez got through talking to them, I just pulled them into a circle and everybody put their arms around one another and I said, ‘Hey guys, we’re a family – we play together, we live together, we breathe together, we win and we lose together – so we’ve got to pull it together now and find a way to do it.’”
Dothan did find a way to do it, getting a strong pitching performance from J.P. Reed as the Wolves took the second game of a doubleheader 4-2 over Enterprise to earn the Class 7A, Area 3 baseball title.
Reed went the distance, scattering seven hits with eight strikeouts, as the Wolves improved to 24-9 and will host a first round playoff game next Friday against Fairhope (18-13) with a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
While Dothan has been getting strong pitching of late, the hitting has been on and off. The Wolves only got two hits in the win over Enterprise on Thursday, but benefitted from walks to take a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After getting the first out of the inning, Carter Fanning, Carter Davis and Mark Padilla each walked to load the bases. Owen Burrow then entered on the mound in relief of Austin Acreman and walked the first batter he faced, Te’Relle George-Mills, to force in courtesy runner Ronin Sherman for a 1-0 lead. Bauer Sharp then hit a sacrifice fly ball to right field to bring in another run for the 2-0 advantage.
Fanning had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and another Wolves’ run scored on a wild pitch in accounting for the four runs.
“There are times when I think we can swing it with anybody in the state,” Sanford said. “I knew going into it (game against Enterprise) they were going to pitch it extremely well and they have probably one of the best middle infields in the state.
“I wouldn’t say the bats have been down, but at times we’re looking for the big swing, and when we don’t get the big swing, we continue to try to get the big swing instead of just going back to the basics like we’re taking BP (batting practice) every day.”
Sanford said his players have gotten down on themselves at times after getting in an early hole, such as the doubleheader opener against Enterprise when the Wildcats scored three times in the opening inning.
Sanford said Jace Dyer, a senior first baseman, hit the nail on the head during a recent television interview when talking about what’s sometimes a weakness on the team.
“He talked about when we get down by a crooked number, something changes in our guys,” Sanford said.
Sanford believes the team may press too much, leading to more struggles.
But Sanford was proud of how his team responded after the lopsided loss in Game 1.
“Hey, we get drummed 8-1 and now we’re playing for an area championship, what are you going to do about it?” Sanford said of the team’s mindset. “I don’t think we’ve lost back-to-back games but once, maybe twice all year, so they’ve been pretty resilient in that aspect of things.”
On Thursday night, Enterprise made things interesting in the top of the seventh.
Cole Hooper led off with a walk before Reed got a strikeout and fly out.
Trey Cavanaugh hit a grounder to deep shortstop for a hit to put runners at first and second with two outs.
Noah Loy then got a hit down the right field line to score courtesy runner Tyson Cole to cut the lead to 4-2 before Reed got the final out when Parker Sessions grounded to George-Mills at shortstop and he threw over to second base for a force out to end the game.
Enterprise (20-13) finishes as the area runner-up and will travel next Friday for its first round playoff game with a doubleheader at Daphne (20-16) starting at 6 p.m.