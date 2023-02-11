Thomas Dowd’s instincts took over.

The Dothan High senior retrieved a loose ball and lofted a foul-line jumper that swished through the net as the horn sounded, lifting the Wolves to a dramatic 45-44 buzzer-beating win over rival Enterprise in the championship game of the Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament at the Dothan gym Saturday night.

With the victory, Dothan earned its first area tournament title since the school consolidated four years ago and dethroned two-time defending area champion Enterprise.

“Bryson (Berry) drove in and I saw he got stuck (with the ball) and he tried to turn around and give it to me, but it (the pass) got tipped,” Dowd said, recalling the play. “I just grabbed it. I didn’t have time to look at the clock. I just threw it up.

“I was about to get back on defense and I heard the horn buzz. I was kind of shocked a little bit myself.”

Dowd said he felt the shot was going in when he released the effort.

“I thought it was (good). I thought I got hit on the hand, so I was hoping if it went out (of the rim), they would call a foul, but once I saw it in the air, I knew it was going in,” said the Troy University signee.

Dowd’s shot ended a third classic battle this season between the two nearby rivals. The three games have been decided by a grand total of 10 points with the biggest margin of six points coming in overtime. Dothan has won all three games.

The latest installment featured a gutty rally by Enterprise, which fought from 13 points down in the third quarter to take two leads in the final three minutes before Dowd’s game-winner.

Both teams now head to the regional tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Thursday. The Wolves (25-4) face Mary G. Montgomery, the Area 1 runner-up, while the Wildcats (16-8) tangle with Area 1 winner Baker and Auburn commitment Labron Philon. Game times will be announced later. One of the games will be at 10:30 a.m., the other at 1:30 p.m.

If the teams both win the semifinal games, the two would face each other again with a spot in the state semifinals in Birmingham at stake.

“As a coach and a player, you understand it is hard to beat a good team three times in a row and for us to do that is huge, but I tell you what, I would be willing to bet money we will see them again, hopefully if they can win and we can win,” Dothan head coach Jeremy Bynum said. “That would be a fourth time.

“Baker has probably the best player in the country (Philon), so that is a relief (not to face them), but we are not taking the other team lightly because you get to that point, anything can happen.”

Bynum added, “We will enjoy this one tonight, but come Monday, we have to humble ourselves and get back to work.”

Dothan won despite scoring just 12 second-half points – six in both the third and fourth quarter – as Enterprise went to an effective zone halfcourt trap during the second half that bothered the Wolves.

Trailing 35-24 with 6:16 left in the third quarter, the Wildcats clawed back into it, cutting the deficit to two late in the third quarter before 1-of-2 free throws by Dothan’s Mehkai Menefee made it 39-36 Wolves going to the fourth quarter.

After two free throws by Berry gave Dothan a 41-36 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Enterprise scored seven straight to surge to a 43-41 lead with 2:38 left. Tre Kemmerlin hit 1-of-2 free throws, Jordan Hines scored on a layup after picking up a loose ball at the other end and Keion Dunlap scored on a fastbreak layup before Kemmerlin scored on a fastbreak layup to capitalize on a steal by Eric Winters.

After a traveling violation on Dothan and a missed free throw by Enterprise’s Winters, Berry scored on a layup with 1:07 left to tie it at 43 all.

On the ensuing play, Enterprise worked the ball around before Kemmerlin drove in the lane and was fouled on a shot attempt with 23.6 seconds left. He made the first free throw to put the Wildcats up 44-43 and missed the second with the ball going out of bounds off Winters’ hands with 22.8 left.

Dothan inbounded the ball and called timeout with 19.3 seconds left.

Returning to play, Berry drove the left side of the lane with Winters contesting a layup that bounced off the rim. Hines snared the rebound and was fouled with 10.6 seconds left. It was ruled initially that Dowd fouled Hines, which would have been Dowd’s fifth foul, but officials ruled the foul on Berry instead, keeping Dowd in the game.

Hines stepped to the line and missed the free throw and the ball landed on the floor in a jump-ball situation. The possession arrow was in Dothan’s favor with 8.5 seconds left.

Missed free throws haunted the Wildcats in the game as they made just 4-of-14 in the game and missed three of four in the final 1:23. Enterprise was also plagued by poor 3-point shooting, making just 2-of-13.

Following the jump-ball situation, Dothan inbounded underneath the Wildcat goal with Dowd passing inbounds to Berry, who took the length of the floor on a drive to left side of the lane. However, Enterprise’s Winters stopped the penetration and Berry, down at the low block, turned around to pass to Dowd near the foul line, but Hines knocked the pass try to the ground. Berry dove on the floor and knocked it to Dowd, who picked it up and immediately lofted his game-winning shot, setting off a wild Dothan celebration.

“We tried to spread them out a little bit,” Bynum said. “Bryson Berry had a couple of opportunities that he normally finishes, but they got blocked. We went back to that. We didn’t want to call a timeout to allow them to set up their defense.

“When he (Dowd) hit the shot, it was like a pressure release because we had the lead and when it tightened up, it seemed like all the momentum switched and the crowd got quiet on our side. When he made that shot, it was like a breath of fresh air.”

Behind three offensive putback baskets in the first three minutes, Enterprise seized an 8-6 lead, but Dothan opened up a 17-12 lead by the quarter break.

The Wildcats closed to 21-20 midway in the second quarter before the Wolves’ extended the lead to 33-24 at halftime behind two 3-pointers from Raymon Blackmon and one by Dowd. Blackmon had an assist on the Dowd three.

Dothan padded the margin to 35-24 early in third quarter on a Blackmon fastbreak layup before the Wildcats made their comeback.

Dowd, who was named the tournament MVP, led Dothan with 18 points and Blackmon added 13 points, including eight in the second quarter.

Dunlap and Hines paced Enterprise with 13 points each.

Dothan’s Berry, Blackmon and Dowd along with Enterprise’s Hines, Dunlap and Winters were all selected to all-tournament team.