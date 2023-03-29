Dothan wins opener in Oxford

Dothan won the first of its four games in Oxford, beating Hickman (Missouri) 13-3 on Wednesday night.

The Wolves broke the game open with a nine-run first inning and finished it off the five-inning win with two in the fifth.

Haze McCorkel, Hunter Whitman and Landon Jenkins all had two hits for Dothan with McCorkel earning a two-run double, Whitman a two-run single and Jenkins a run-scoring single.

Blake Wynn delivered a two-run double and Kingsley Lucas a RBI single, while Stokes Hallford, Max Conley and Eli Moore all had a RBI off bases-loaded walks.

Brooks Olive struck out eight in five innings pitched, giving up five hits and three hits with only one run earned.