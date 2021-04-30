Dothan wins opener of doubleheader in Class 7A playoffs against Fairhope

Dothan’s Chase Allsup showed why a handful of pro scouts are watching and following him these days.

The Dothan right-handed pitcher and Auburn signee struck out 14 batters and allowed only five hits to Fairhope and the Wolves scored a key run in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 win in the first game of the Class 7A best-of-three series between the teams at Dothan High Friday night.

Allsup was the story in Friday’s opener, dazzling with a fastball that topped out at 96 miles per hour according to one scout. He added sharp curveballs and effective sliders before adding 86 mile per hour change-ups toward the latter stages of the game.

“It was just an outstanding job by Chase,” Dothan head coach Alex Sanford said. “He is dominating when he is in the zone. We ran into a hiccup when gave up the two spot (in the fourth inning), but Chase kept his composure. He is a workhorse on the mound.”

Sanford was particularly pleased to see the Wolves win the close game.

“We have talked about that when we get into the playoffs, we would have to win one-run games and anytime we hold somebody to less than four runs on us, I feel we have a chance,” Sanford said.