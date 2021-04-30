Dothan wins opener of doubleheader in Class 7A playoffs against Fairhope

Dothan’s Chase Allsup showed why a handful of pro scouts are watching and following him these days.
The Dothan right-handed pitcher and Auburn signee struck out 14 batters and allowed only five hits to Fairhope and the Wolves scored a key run in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 win in the first game of the Class 7A best-of-three series between the teams at Dothan High Friday night.
Allsup was the story in Friday’s opener, dazzling with a fastball that topped out at 96 miles per hour according to one scout. He added sharp curveballs and effective sliders before adding 86 mile per hour change-ups toward the latter stages of the game.
“It was just an outstanding job by Chase,” Dothan head coach Alex Sanford said. “He is dominating when he is in the zone. We ran into a hiccup when gave up the two spot (in the fourth inning), but Chase kept his composure. He is a workhorse on the mound.”
Sanford was particularly pleased to see the Wolves win the close game.
“We have talked about that when we get into the playoffs, we would have to win one-run games and anytime we hold somebody to less than four runs on us, I feel we have a chance,” Sanford said.
Dothan scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie. Mark Padilla led off by reaching on an infield single that the pitcher couldn’t handle as he went to the third base line. He stole second and went to third on a throwing error on the throw by the catcher.
Te’rrell George Mills then singled to right-center to bring him to put Dothan in front.
“We got a hammer award that we give out – a sledge hammer off the edge of a sawed-off bat and you would think it would go to Terrell for the RBI single, but we actually gave it to Mark Padilla, who gets a hustle ground ball off a swinging bat, then credit him with a good stolen base attempt and he immediately picked up the ball (on the bad throw) and got to third,” Sanford said.
Allsup retired the side in the top of the seventh, recording two strikeouts, to finish it.
Dothan got off to a quick start, capitalizing on control issues by Fairhope pitcher Forrest Gunnison to score two first-inning runs.
Gunnison walked the first three batters to start Dothan’s opening inning – George-Mills, Bauer Sharp and Matthew Omohundro – to load the bases. Clean-up hitter Jace Dyer then slapped a 2-2 pitch up the middle for a two-run single.
A double play helped Gunnison avoid further damage, as the Wolves later put runners at first and third in the frame.
Seven or so MLB scouts were on hand to watch Allsup. They certainly had to like what they saw early as the Wolves hurler retired the first six batters he faced, five on strikeouts.
The Pirates, though, threatened against Allsup in the third as Hayden Phillips led off with a double. Brooks Brasfield singled and moved to second on a throw home, setting up Fairhope with runners at second and third with only one out.
However, Allsup roared back, striking out two straight, both swinging, to snuff out the threat.
The Wolves also threatened in the third, loading the bases off three walks, but Gunnison got a fly out to end potential scoring chance.
The Pirates tied the game in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs.
With one out, Brendan Guerry, who reached on a force out, stole second base. Bryce Knox then hit a slow grounder to the shortstop, who threw slightly wide of first base and a tag attempt was knocked loose. Guerry came in to score on the error. After a walk put runners at first and second, Phillips singled past the shortstop to drive in the second run.
The Pirates eventually loaded the bases with a two-out walk, but Allsup earned a looking strikeout to end the threat.
A strong defensive play and effective relief pitching by Fairhope in the bottom half of the fourth kept the score tied.
With one out, Padilla singled and was followed with a double off the left-field fence by Mills. Dothan sent Padilla around third, but the throw by leftfielder Brasfield beat him to the plate and he was tagged out by catcher Hollon Brock.
The play loomed even larger when the Wolves loaded the bases off a hit by a pitch to Sharp and a walk to Omohundro – the ninth walk by Gunnison. Fairhope then inserted Ben Mosley to pitch and he induced an infield fly out to end the Dothan threat.