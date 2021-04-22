Dothan wins second game of doubleheader over Enterprise to earn area title

Dothan got a strong pitching performance from J.P. Reed as the Wolves took the second game of a doubleheader 4-2 over Enterprise on Thursday night to earn the Class 7A, Area 3 baseball title.
Reed went the distance on the mound, scattering seven hits with eight strikeouts, as the Wolves earned the right to host a first round playoff game next week.
Enterprise, which won the opener of the doubleheader 8-1 to tie Dothan in the area with a 4-2 record and force the tie-breaker to determine the champion, will travel next week for its first round playoff game.
Enterprise also got a strong pitching performance from starter Austin Acreman, who only allowed one hit in pitching 4 1/3 innings – a single by Matthew Omohundro off the right fielder’s glove. He recorded two strikeouts.
But Dothan benefitted from walks to take a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After getting the first out of the inning, Carter Fanning, Carter Davis and Mark Padilla each walked to load the bases.
Owen Burrow then entered in relief of Acreman and walked the first batter he faced, Te’Relle George-Mills, to force in courtesy runner Ronin Sherman for a 1-0 lead.
Bauer Sharp then hit a sacrifice fly ball to right field to bring in another run for the 2-0 advantage.
Enterprise cut into the lead in the sixth when Parker Sessions doubled to left field with two outs and then scored when Jack Williams shot a line drive up the middle for the RBI.
After Payton Easterling walked to put runners at first and second, Reed got a strikeout to end the inning.
Dothan then got some big insurance in the bottom half of the inning.
Leadoff batter Jace Dyer sent a grounder to the shortstop and the throw was high, pulling the first baseman off the bag as Dyer hustled down the line and was safe.
After a fly out, Blake Wynn walked and Fanning followed with an RBI single into center field to score courtesy runner Jon Robert Finch to make it 3-1.
Davis coaxed a walk to load the bases with one out and Dylan Skinner entered in relief of Burrow.
With Padilla at the plate, a wild pitch brought in Wynn to make it a 4-1 score before Skinner got a fly out and ground out to end the inning.
Enterprise made things interesting in the top of the seventh.
Cole Hooper led off with a walk before Reed got a strikeout and fly out.
Trey Cavanaugh hit a grounder to deep shortstop for a hit to put runners at first and second with two outs.