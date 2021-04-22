Dothan wins second game of doubleheader over Enterprise to earn area title

Enterprise cut into the lead in the sixth when Parker Sessions doubled to left field with two outs and then scored when Jack Williams shot a line drive up the middle for the RBI.

After Payton Easterling walked to put runners at first and second, Reed got a strikeout to end the inning.

Dothan then got some big insurance in the bottom half of the inning.

Leadoff batter Jace Dyer sent a grounder to the shortstop and the throw was high, pulling the first baseman off the bag as Dyer hustled down the line and was safe.

After a fly out, Blake Wynn walked and Fanning followed with an RBI single into center field to score courtesy runner Jon Robert Finch to make it 3-1.

Davis coaxed a walk to load the bases with one out and Dylan Skinner entered in relief of Burrow.

With Padilla at the plate, a wild pitch brought in Wynn to make it a 4-1 score before Skinner got a fly out and ground out to end the inning.

Enterprise made things interesting in the top of the seventh.

Cole Hooper led off with a walk before Reed got a strikeout and fly out.