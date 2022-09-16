Dothan wins wild battle at Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION – Raymon Blackmon scored four touchdowns, the final coming with 2:46 left to break a 43-43 tie, and Korian Salter intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to seal the games as Dothan won a 57-43 shootout on Friday night in high school football action.

Dothan improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 7A, Region 3, while Smiths Station fell to 1-4 overall, 1-3 in region play.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard first when Quentin Brooks scored on a 4-yard run with 9:23 to play in the first quarter to culminate an 80-yard drive. Smiths Station converted the try for 2 in leading 8-0.

Dothan tied it up on a 19-yard touchdown run by Raymon Blackmon and Tamarion Peterson ran in the 2-point conversion with 6:23 to play in the opening quarter.

Dothan then took the lead with 5:14 to play in the first when Salter returned a tipped punt for 25 yards and a score. Wesley Farmer kicked through the PAT for the 15-8 advantage.

The Wolves extended their lead when Carter Davis connected with Jalen Corbitt from 25 yards out to make it 22-8 following the PAT.

With 6:15 left in the half, J.J. Alexander scored on a 6-yard run and Farmer added the PAT to make it 29-8.

After Smiths Station scored to cut the deficit to 29-15, Dothan made it 36-15 when Blackmon scored on a 10-yard run. The Panthers added a TD with just 13 seconds left before halftime to make it 36-22.

In the third quarter following a Smiths Station touchdown, Blackmon scored his third touchdown of the game when he ran in from 85 yards, making it 43-29 after the PAT.

But Smiths Station got a 20-yard touchdown pass with 11:37 left in the game to pull within 43-36 and then tied it with 7:01 left on a 1-yard run.

But Blackmon responded with a 6-yard touchdown with 2:46 left to give the lead back to the Wolves at 50-43 and Korion Salter intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for a TD with 36 seconds left to seal the victory.