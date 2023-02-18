Dothan is one step closer to a state tournament appearance under the guidance of first-year coach Jeremy Bynum following a 50-32 victory over Mary G. Montgomery in the Class 7A South Regional semifinals on Saturday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

The Wolves turned a close game into a rout by outscoring the Vikings 19-5 in the fourth quarter – holding Mary G. Montgomery to only one field goal and three free throws – to pull away for the victory.

“Honestly, I thought we played well defensively the whole game,” Bynum said. “I think offensively we were pressing a lot. I looked at my guys a couple of times and their eyes were big.

“And then after we started getting stops and getting out in transition, I think guys relaxed and started scoring the ball.”

Dothan improved to 26-4 and advance to play Baker on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. for a trip to the Final Four in Birmingham on the line. Baker defeated defending state champion Enterprise 53-41 on Thursday.

The Dothan vs. Mary Montgomery game, originally scheduled to be played Thursday as well, was moved to Saturday because of the afternoon games being postponed Thursday due to expected bad weather moving into the state.

While pleased with the overall effort, Bynum thought his team didn’t push the ball enough early in the game to get opportunities for baskets off fast breaks.

“I think we won the battle of the boards,” Bynum said. “I didn’t think we got out in transition enough. Again, we get a rebound and we walked it up instead of pushing it and get some easy opportunities, and I think that made us kind of methodical early on in the game.”

Dothan broke open what had been a tight game by scoring the first 10 points of the final period – the first three baskets coming by way of a low power move Jayden Taylor, a score inside by Mehkai Menefee following a nice assist from Bryson Berry and a pull-up jumper by Thomas Dowd to spread the lead out to 37-27 with under six minutes left.

Then Taylor made a steal on the Vikings’ end and went the distance for a slam dunk to put Dothan up 39-27 with under five minutes left and take all the wind out of the sails of the Vikings’ ship.

“Huge,” Bynum said of Taylor’s play down the stretch. “He missed almost half of the season because he fractured his wrist. He was a huge spark defensively. He dominated on the boards and he’s scoring on offense now.”

Not to be outdone, Dowd got in on the fun by driving inside and converting a one-handed dunk with 3:05 to play in making it a 41-27 advantage.

Mary Montgomery then finally got its first point of the fourth quarter when Jermiah Bolton hit one of two free throws at the 2:47 mark.

By then, however, the Wolves were in full control.

Dowd led Dothan with 14 points, followed by Menefee with 11 and Taylor with eight.

Dothan led 14-7 after the first quarter, getting a put-back by Taylor to end the period.

The Wolves increased their lead to 20-10 with 3:44 left in the second quarter following a bank shot by Dowd.

Mary Montgomery got a 3-pointer Zion Hunter to finish the half as Dothan led 22-16 at the break.

The Vikings came out hot in the third quarter and pulled within 23-22 on a baseline jumper by Erik Washington. Dothan’s Raymon Blackmon then connected on a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Wolves up by four, but then Zion Hunter did the same for the Vikings to cut the lead to 26-25.

However, it was Blackmon again with the answer as he buried another 3-pointer from the corner to push the lead out to 29-25.

The Wolves held a 31-27 advantage going into the fourth quarter, the final basket of the third quarter coming on a basket down low by Taylor before Dothan completely ruled the rest of the game.