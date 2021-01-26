Dothan Wolves basketball coach Janasky Fleming back to work after bout with COVID-19

Fleming described his symptoms as more like the flu with high temperatures.

“I kept checking my temperature, and most mornings it was 104, or 103,” Fleming said of the early stages. “I thought, ‘Something must be wrong with this thing (thermometer).’ I thought, ‘It can’t be that.’ Then I would sit for a while and think, ‘No, it probably is.’”

Spending time mostly in an upstairs bedroom away from his wife and daughter, both of who also quarantined, Fleming said it was a chore just to move around.

“Tamika (wife) would make stuff and bring it upstairs and sit it at the door,” Fleming said. “For the first time in my life, I remember looking at my phone and seeing maybe it was 6:30 a.m. and with her knocking on the door saying she sat something there and then I would sit and think about getting up to eat. By the time I would get up to get it, it would be like 7:15 – 45 minutes would have been gone.

“Decisions are like 30 minutes – do I really want to do this; do I really want to get up? The fever and the body aches. That kind of almost took me over the top.”

Fleming doesn’t hesitate to say there were times he was afraid when the temperature spiked.