Dothan Wolves basketball player JD Palm a student of the game

Ja’mariion “JD” Palm was just a sixth grader the first time Dothan High basketball coach Janasky Fleming saw him on the basketball court.
At the time, Jeff Torrence was principal at Honeysuckle Middle School and told Fleming about Palm, who already stood 6-foot-4.
“So I went to Honeysuckle and just watched him move around at P.E., and I’m like, ‘This joker is not awkward,’” Fleming said. “He’s dribbling the ball and trying to be the guard. They’re just having fun, but I’m like, ‘This is way different.’”
Now a rising freshman for the Wolves at 6-foot-10, 205 pounds, Palm already has scholarship offers from the University of Alabama and Alabama State – the one from the Crimson Tide coming this past weekend when Dothan competed in a team camp in Tuscaloosa.
“It was an honor to get an offer from Alabama,” Palm said. “That was my dream college. I love Alabama.”
As an eighth grader this past season on the Dothan varsity, Palm led the team in scoring with an average of 12 points per game and in rebounding with seven.
“He’s the best mid-range shooter we’ve got,” Fleming said. “If we ever get a technical (shot), JD shoots the free throws. He’s our best free throw shooter.”
He also averaged two blocks and two assists per game and was second on the team behind Thomas Dowd in 3-point shooting percentage.
“JD is your typical high school freshman who just happens to be almost seven feet tall,” Fleming said. “He makes the typical mistakes someone that age would make, but he makes up for it in so many other ways. He’s intelligent, hard-working and coachable.”
And Palm understands basketball is more than scoring points and ripping down rebounds.
On Tuesday afternoon, Palm met in a Dothan library with Latoya Jackson, who serves as a sports counselor. The two discussed basketball and school work.
“It’s a struggle, but I’ve got good grades,” Palm said. “It’s very important.”
Palm gets a lot of his work ethic from his mother.
“She’s strong and independent,” Palm said. “I’ve never had a father growing up, so it was kind of a struggle. She’s always had clothes on my back and food to eat at the table.”
Basketball came natural for the youngster who was always taller than the others in his class.
“From third to fourth (grade) I added like four inches, I think,” Palm said. “It’s always been a struggle, like finding my shoe size. My feet used to grow a lot. I’m having a struggle now finding my pants size.”
On the court, however, there are few downsides. He is ambidextrous – having the ability to use both hands equally – adding to his ability to score the basketball and keep defenders off-balance.
“I dunk with my right hand,” Palm said. “My dominant hand is my right hand, but I shoot with my left.”
Fleming realized early on Palm needed to move up the ladder quicker than others.
“When the schools consolidated, the most awkward thing in the world was to watch him play seventh grade basketball at DPA (Dothan Prep Academy),” Fleming said. “This joker comes in at like 6-7 then and he’s passing the ball to these little kids and about knocking them out, you know?
“I’m like, ‘We’ve got to get him on JV when he’s through with seventh grade.’ So we moved him up in December, and this is no lie, he played seven JV games and he led the JV team in points in at least five of the seven JV games as a seventh grader.
“Last year as an eighth grader, I was like he’s just wasting his time on JV. He needs to play and go against these older kids and play varsity for the beginning.”
Palm understood it would take some time for the older players on the varsity to accept him as a teammate.
“I mean, at first it was hard, but they started getting to know me and accepting me for their team,” Palm said. “There were a lot of expectations. I got used to it. I knew like four people over there before I went, so that sort of gave me a little boost.”
The versatility in Palm’s game is something that excites Fleming.
“Like in the scrimmage today (Monday against Early County), the game was pretty close and he hit two threes in a row in the span in like a minute,” Fleming said. “When he gets the ball, people back off of him like he’s going to drive, or he’s going to post them up. Then he shoots this long three.
“One thing I will say is his game is more mature than it was this time last year, where he’s looking to prove himself and show he can dribble. He can handle the ball, but he still makes mistakes an upcoming ninth grader would make handling the ball.”
Palm understands the ability to bring the ball down the court on the dribble can be crucial to his success.
“It’s real important because it changes the whole concept of basketball, you know?” Palm said. “Usually people don’t see 6-10 people handling the ball, or shooting the ball from outside.”
Since he was in the fourth grade, Palm has been playing on travel ball teams during the summer. He’s now part of the ATL team, based out of Atlanta.
“It helps me a lot to better myself out there on the court and to help me be a better leader for my teammates,” Palm said of playing travel ball. “I’m not selfish when it comes to basketball. I can score, but I choose to pass it.”
But make no mistake about it, Palm knows he can score with the best of them.
“When I’m in a zone, can’t nothing stop me,” Palm said. “I’m out there just helping the team win. That’s all I care about.”
