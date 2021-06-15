Dothan Wolves basketball player JD Palm a student of the game

“I dunk with my right hand,” Palm said. “My dominant hand is my right hand, but I shoot with my left.”

Fleming realized early on Palm needed to move up the ladder quicker than others.

“When the schools consolidated, the most awkward thing in the world was to watch him play seventh grade basketball at DPA (Dothan Prep Academy),” Fleming said. “This joker comes in at like 6-7 then and he’s passing the ball to these little kids and about knocking them out, you know?

“I’m like, ‘We’ve got to get him on JV when he’s through with seventh grade.’ So we moved him up in December, and this is no lie, he played seven JV games and he led the JV team in points in at least five of the seven JV games as a seventh grader.

“Last year as an eighth grader, I was like he’s just wasting his time on JV. He needs to play and go against these older kids and play varsity for the beginning.”

Palm understood it would take some time for the older players on the varsity to accept him as a teammate.