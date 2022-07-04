Dothan Wolves' basketball player Thomas Dowd commits to Troy

Dothan Wolves’ rising basketball senior Thomas Dowd celebrated the Fourth of July by committing to Troy University via his Twitter account.

The smooth shooting and athletic 6-foot-7 forward/center averaged 17.1 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, 3.1 blocks and two steals this past season. He was also named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team.

“Ready to work @TroyTrojansMBB Dowd wrote above a photo of himself on social media with the words below reading: Troy University commit.

Janasky Fleming, who has coached Dowd at Dothan and recently was named the new head boys basketball coach at Pike County, talked about the progression of the player from starting out as a post player because of his height in middle school to one who can play an inside position or as a guard on the high school level.

“Thomas has worked on this offer since he was in middle school,” Fleming said. “His game has transitioned from a 4/5 (strong forward/ center) to a 2/3 (shooting guard/small forward) through his hard work on his ball-handling and shooting. That, along with his leadership ability and his physical development will make him a viable asset to the Troy Trojans’ basketball program.

“The strong lineage of athletes in Thomas’ family will surely play a major role in his career to come. He was born to be a Division I student-athlete.”

Initial efforts to reach Dowd for comment Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.