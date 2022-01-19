Dothan Wolves bowling team on roll going into regional

Sparked by a recent surge in their scores, the Dothan Wolves bowling teams, in particular the boys squad, feel confident going into the AHSAA South Regional Class 6A-7A Tournament in Spanish Fort.
The two-day event at the Eastern Shore Lanes begins on Thursday with the traditional three-round 10-pin games for all eight qualifying teams in both girls and boys. Teams will then be seeded based off performances for single-elimination duals on Friday to determine the champion. The dual format is a best-of-seven Baker series.
The top four teams from the regional – on both the girls and boys sides — advance to the AHSAA State Championships next week in Gadsden.
The Dothan boys enter the South Regional tourney as the Region 3 champions. In the last three bowling matches, the Wolves played traditional rounds as well as the Baker format. During the traditional format, Dothan bowled better than 900 all three times and finished with a season-high 1,426 in one of the meets, a score comparable to winning marks at last year’s opening round of regional.
That type of scoring has the Wolves boys upbeat about earning a trip to state for the first time in their three-year history.
“We are continuing to build each and every day,” sophomore Alex Broadaway said. “We have to keep doing the little things and working on the little mistakes and get better one day at a time.”
“I believe we are really improving,” freshman Landon Conrad added. “We are going to make it to state, I believe.”
That belief is based not only how the Wolves are peaking but also in the quality of depth the team has. Four bowlers – Conrad, Alex Broadaway, Krish Patel and Gavin Hendershot – have all reached the 200 mark in traditionals during the last two matches.
“I think we have some stronger bowlers this year, bowlers who can potentially do better in the Bakers and can throw strikes,” Conrad said, comparing this year’s team to last year.
The Dothan boys reached the regional round the last two years, but lost in the first round of the Baker series, last year to Mary G. Montgomery and to Thompson two years ago.
Broadaway, who is returning to the team after two years off, feels the Wolves have to go in with a mindset of attacking.
“We have to hit it as hard as we can and don’t hold back,” Broadaway said.
Both Conrad and Broadaway both believe consistent scores in the 200 range will be pivotal for the Wolves at the meet.
“In traditionals, we probably need to have two or three of us averaging 200 consistently,” Broadaway said. “In Baker, we definitely need to be over 200 to have any chance.”
The Dothan girls, meanwhile, qualified for the regionals with a runner-up finish in Region 3. They hope to return to state after making it there two years ago. Last year, the girls reached regionals but lost to Baker High School in the first round.
It’s a young Dothan squad going to regional this year as the team features no seniors and only one returning player from last year.
“We are real excited, but we are real nervous,” junior Ella Wood said. “We know we will have a fun time hanging out with each other, but it is important to do our best. The goal is obviously to get to state, but we are a newer team as we have only one returning starter so our goal is to do our best at regionals and if we get to state, that is great.”
The lone returner is actually a veteran – junior Ellie Smith, who was part of Northview’s bowling team in 2019 and has been a part of all three Dothan teams since the school formed through consolidation.
“We feel pretty good about it,” Smith said. “We feel if we bowl our game, keep our heads up and stay focused, we will do well.”
Smith said having a strong performance in Thursday’s traditional round is important to gain the best seed possible for the Baker series on Friday, especially the opener where teams qualify for state.
“On Friday we have to bowl our hearts out and get past that first game and then we will make it to state,” Smith said.
Like the boys team with their scores, Smith feels the girls team is the right area of scoring to have a shot at making state.
“I feel like if our girls are able to bowl at least 130-140 each game we should get good seeding and if we bowl that in Bakers too, we should do good,” Smith said.
Wood also felt that range would be needed for Dothan, noting the Wolves needed around a 750 team score in the duals and anyway from 130-150 in each of the Baker series.
During its last competition, Brielle Pannell and Annakay Karabin bowled 134 and 132 in traditionals and Wood was just off the range at 120. Earlier in a previous meet, Wood bowled a 150, LaCarla Peterman a 137 and Smith a 130.
“We are going to have to work on not getting too nervous and working ourselves up,” Wood said. “We have to remain calm and have fun. We also need to work our personal traditional scores and get those up and get those as high as we can so when we get to the Baker, we are starting so high that we can add on to that.”