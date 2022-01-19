Dothan Wolves bowling team on roll going into regional

“On Friday we have to bowl our hearts out and get past that first game and then we will make it to state,” Smith said.

Like the boys team with their scores, Smith feels the girls team is the right area of scoring to have a shot at making state.

“I feel like if our girls are able to bowl at least 130-140 each game we should get good seeding and if we bowl that in Bakers too, we should do good,” Smith said.

Wood also felt that range would be needed for Dothan, noting the Wolves needed around a 750 team score in the duals and anyway from 130-150 in each of the Baker series.

During its last competition, Brielle Pannell and Annakay Karabin bowled 134 and 132 in traditionals and Wood was just off the range at 120. Earlier in a previous meet, Wood bowled a 150, LaCarla Peterman a 137 and Smith a 130.

“We are going to have to work on not getting too nervous and working ourselves up,” Wood said. “We have to remain calm and have fun. We also need to work our personal traditional scores and get those up and get those as high as we can so when we get to the Baker, we are starting so high that we can add on to that.”

