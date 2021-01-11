Dothan Wolves' bowling teams win over Slocomb

The Dothan girls and boys teams defeated Slocomb in bowling action Monday at Patricia Lanes.

The matches were the finales of the season for Slocomb teams. Dothan faces Houston Academy on Tuesday in its final matches before competing at next week’s regional tournament.

The Dothan girls won over Slocomb 947 to 842, while the Wolves boys earned a 1,119 to 1,024 decision over the RedTops.

Leading Dothan girls in the traditional round was Natalie Turner with a 156, followed by Landrie Wiggins with a 145 and Nicole Turner with a 142.

On the boys side, Landon Conrad led DHS with a 164 with Chase Allsup and Jace Dyer close behind with a 158 and 153, respectively.

For Slocomb, Emma Wilson led the girls team with a 136 and Asael Morin led the boys with a 178.