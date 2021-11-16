Dothan Wolves boys, girls win at Headland

“They have a bunch of great athletes that can shoot, so we wanted to let them run a little bit early and get into their legs and maybe we could weather their storm,” Fleming said.

“They have a strong offensive team, but we wanted to make them guard and jump on the defensive end.”

After a slow start, Dothan’s superior height began to play a role during the second quarter. Behind 6-foot-9 J.D. Palm, 6-foot-7 Thomas Dowd, 6-foot-4 AJ Porter Jr.and 6-foot-3 Jayvis Moton, the Wolves had a significant advantage over the Rams, who have no player above 6-foot-2.

“The lack of height has hurt us, but we will get better as the year goes along,” Headland head coach Sammy Jackson said. “We started the same way last year and we turned it around. As the year goes along we will figure out how teams will play us and figure out what we need to do.”

Dothan earned 34 total rebounds in Tuesday’s game, including 18 on the offensive glass. They turned the offensive boards into 21 points with several points coming on free throws.

“Just the size in the offensive rebounds was big,” Jackson said. “They got offensive rebounds and we put them on the line and that changed things.”