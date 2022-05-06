Dothan Wolves boys soccer season comes to an end

Each player put an arm around a teammate as they walked in unison across the soccer field towards the large gathering of fans and then back to the sidelines for a final time this season.

The Dothan Wolves boys soccer team came up short of making it to the Class 7A semifinal round next week in Huntsville following a 5-0 home loss to Daphne on Friday night, but there was still plenty to be proud about.

In the return of Joe Nelson to the soccer field as a head coach this season, Dothan compiled a 15-4-1 record and fought to the end against a multi-talented Daphne team that improved to 14-1 overall.

“I didn’t expect anything different than these guys to keep playing – they’re not going to quit,” Nelson said of the effort put forth by his team. "That’s not in these guys to quit. Even when it looked bleak, these guys still fought and I’m proud of them for that.”

Daphne led 2-0 at halftime then scored in the opening minutes of the second half. A made penalty kick by Noah Miller still early in the half increased the lead to 4-0 and Miller scored again late in the game when he broke down the middle and made a shot to the left of a diving goalkeeper Carlos Flores.

Although Daphne was well in control of the match, the Wolves kept battling to the very end but just never could generate any consistent offensive pressure as Morgan Reilly recorded the shutout in goal.

“First of all, I’m going to give them credit for sure,” Nelson said. “It just wasn’t our night.

“I thought we had moments where we played well, and then we had moments where they got us off of our game and that is what ultimately led to the final result.”

Nelson has enjoyed success as a coach in the past and understands what it takes to stay on top.

The 2007 Dothan High graduate coached the Northview boys soccer team for five years – guiding the team to a 78-25-10 record, four area titles and a Class 6A state runner-up appearance in 2015.

In 2018, Nelson left Northview to take over the program at his alma mater and spent one year there before the consolidation of Northview and Dothan the next year. He was hired to lead the Wolves last July to replace J.D. Atkins, who coached the Wolves for two years before moving on to Benjamin Russell as a football assistant.

Nelson talked about the dedication his team showed since last summer when the first conditioning workouts began.

“Fifteen wins is no easy feat on a schedule where you’re grinding week-in and week-out, you’ve got rainouts and you’ve got practice every single day,” Nelson said.

“It’s a grind and it’s basically year round. We have tryouts in October, then we have conditioning right after tryouts from October all the way up until the season starts in January, then you’re playing in May. We will pick up summer workouts in about two or three weeks, so it’s just going to be starting it over.”

Nelson believes the future is bright for the program and appreciative of the seven seniors listed on the roster.

“I’m proud of my seniors and everything they accomplished for this program,” Nelson said. “The message I want to send to my younger guys that are going to be here next year is to remember this moment, because we’re going to be back here again. And I expect things to be different.”