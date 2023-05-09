The air of confidence within the Dothan boys soccer program is impossible to ignore.

“We have a lot of confidence in our players in big moments that we can step up when we need to,” junior midfielder Wes Farmer said. “Even if a team plays us hard and it’s a really competitive and tough game, we can somehow find a way to edge it out and move on.”

Ty Powell, a junior defender, talked about the confidence level of the team even when Auburn fought back to tie it at 2-2 last Friday night in the second round of the Class 7A playoff game, eventually won by the Wolves in overtime PK shootout.

“All in all, we knew we were more determined than they were to make it to the next round because that was our goal and we were going to do everything in our power to get to that next round,” Powell said.

And listen to head coach Joe Nelson, who returned to lead the team last season after several years away from coaching the sport.

“Even when I took back over the program last year, we had games when we were down 2-0, 3-0 and we almost played better in those situations,” Nelson said. “This team responds very well to adversity.

“Like if another team scores a goal, a lot of the times we come roaring back and we have a lot of goal scoring opportunities right after that.”

Dothan (22-3-1) will carry that swagger to Huntsville this week to compete in the Final Four starting with a semifinal game on Thursday at 5 p.m. against defending state champion Daphne (15-3-1). Huntsville (13-8-4) will face Oak Mountain (22-2-2) in the other semifinal. The championship game is slated for Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Wolves can strike quickly on offense with the likes of Farmer and junior Mason Roe leading the way, but it’s perhaps the defense that has been the biggest key to the success throughout the season for Dothan.

“Our defense is strong enough to where we don’t have to put a lot of guys back there, which I know it runs them thin a little bit sometimes,” Nelson said. “Ty Powell, one of our captains, is a brick wall back there … it’s hard to get through him. So even when it looks like we don’t have a lot of guys back on the back line, we’re confident in them.”

And then there’s sophomore goalkeeper Blake Rouse, who is athletic enough to make diving saves with the best of them.

“Me and Caleb (Woodcock, assistant) have talked about this – Blake is getting practice of saving PKs against some of the best shooters in the state of Alabama, and I think that’s what has helped him,” Nelson said.

Powell and Farmer light up when asked to talk about Rouse.

“It’s funny because last year we had a really strong keeper (Carlos Flores) and we worried going into this year because we didn’t know who was going to fill the shoes,” Powell said. “But I think Blake has filled it perfectly.

“I mean, he has the voice back there, he makes the saves, he’s confident … I mean he’s our little lion. He definitely pulls everybody together.”

Farmer agrees with the assessment.

“The main thing I love about him is once he makes those big saves, he’ll just get us all pumped up … screaming and yelling,” Farmer said. “Even if we’re having a bad game, just listening to him yelling gets everybody more motivated to do good. He’s got the heart of the team.”

Daphne is the team that eliminated Dothan by a 5-0 score on the Wolves’ home field in the playoffs a year ago, but Nelson and the players understand both teams are totally different this year.

“My guys already know that this a brand new team this season, so you can’t even think about that game last year in the second round,” Nelson said. “I don’t really know much about them outside of what some of my guys tell me about them, because they know some of the guys on that team from going to camps and stuff, but they’re going to be strong and our guys know what to expect.”

Farmer said the Wolves don’t need to try and do anything different than they have all season long.

“I think we just have to play our game,” Farmer said. “Even if they come down and score a goal, we can come right back at them with our same strength that we have.

“We just have to make sure to keep passing; make sure that we stay strong in what we know we can do. As long as we do that and play disciplined, we’ll come out on top.”

It will be the first appearance in a Final Four for the school since Dothan and Northview consolidated in 2019. Nelson was the coach of Northview when it went to the semifinal round in 2015 and 2018.

“Oh it’s so exciting to hear the stories from Coach Nelson and the guys that have been,” Powell said. “That was our goal, and to finally achieve that goal, it’s just a great feeling.”

Farmer remembers as a student in elementary school hearing about teams making it to the Final Four.

“I’m insanely excited,” Farmer said. “Even when I was younger, like in the fifth grade hearing about all these kids who made the Final Four … it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. So being able to go there is really exciting.”

No matter what happens, Nelson expects it to be a team effort.

“This year it’s been the close-knit family bond that this team has built … we’re a lot closer and it shows on the field; it shows in practice,” Nelson said.

“A lot of these guys hang out outside of school and a lot of these guys play travel (soccer) together and I think that’s what has led to the on-field chemistry.”