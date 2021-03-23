Dothan Wolves defensive back Jayle Faison signs with University of PIkeville

In Dothan head football coach Smitty Grider’s opinion, Jaylen Faison played bigger than his 5-foot-11, 155-pound frame during his career with the Wolves.

“Jaylen is a heck of a player – very athletic and very physical for his stature,” Grider said. “He is a fast player and a great cover corner.”

Faison, a senior considered by Grider the Wolves “best cover” defensive back the last two years, will get an opportunity to display those cover cornerback abilities on the collegiate level. He signed on Tuesday morning to play for the University of Pikeville, a NAIA program in Kentucky.

“It feels wonderful,” Faison said. “All the adversity I had to go through and everything I had to do to get where I am going, it is just a blessing (to sign).”

Faison will be joined at Pikeville by Wolves’ fellow defensive secondary member, safety Kolby Reese, who is expected to sign with the Bears at a later date.

“I think it is like nine hours away and I have one of my brothers coming with me, so I won’t feel alone while I am there,” Faison said.

While small in stature from a football standpoint, Faison makes up for it in other areas, said Grider.