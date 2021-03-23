Dothan Wolves defensive back Jaylen Faison signs with University of Pikeville

In Dothan head football coach Smitty Grider’s opinion, Jaylen Faison played bigger than his 5-foot-11, 155-pound frame during his career with the Wolves.
“Jaylen is a heck of a player – very athletic and very physical for his stature,” Grider said. “He is a fast player and a great cover corner.”
Faison, a senior considered by Grider the Wolves “best cover” defensive back the last two years, will get an opportunity to display those cover cornerback abilities on the collegiate level. He signed on Tuesday morning to play for the University of Pikeville, a NAIA program in Kentucky.
“It feels wonderful,” Faison said. “All the adversity I had to go through and everything I had to do to get where I am going, it is just a blessing (to sign).”
Faison will be joined at Pikeville by Wolves’ fellow defensive secondary member, safety Kolby Reese, who is expected to sign with the Bears at a later date.
“I think it is like nine hours away and I have one of my brothers coming with me, so I won’t feel alone while I am there,” Faison said.
While small in stature from a football standpoint, Faison makes up for it in other areas, said Grider.
“He is a strong kid for his build,” Grider said. “His biggest asset is his speed. He is extremely fast. I think at some camps last year before the COVID, he got timed in the 4.4 range (in the 40).”
Faison, who as a junior had 51 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in Dothan’s 8-3 season, was also a big-play defender for the Wolves, even against taller receivers, said Grider.
“He covered some bigger athletes down the field and made some big plays for us his junior year,” Grider said. “In the Lanier game, he knocked away some big passes late (in a 22-19 win) against a tall, athletic receiver.”
Faison felt technique was also a big part of his game on the field.
“My breaks – my ability to break on the ball,” Faison said of his main strengths on the field. “I am also fast – 4.4 (in 40).”
The Dothan senior said he was impressed by the Bears’ coaching staff, a major reason why he decided on the Kentucky program.
“They felt like family in the way they talked to me,” Faison said. “I just loved it.”
In transitioning to the college game, the Bears signee is ready to play immediately at the NAIA school.
“I am not trying to redshirt,” Faison said. “I want to get up there, play and start.”
Faison was the seventh Dothan player off last year’s team to sign with a college football program. The other six did so on national signing day in early February.
Grider noted Faison signing six weeks after the signing day could be a lesson for others to know scholarship opportunities can come later in the signing period.
In Faison’s case, Grider feels Pikeville picked up a good one late in the process.
“I think they got a steal with him,” Grider said of Pikeville. “He fought through a lot of adversity this year to get himself in this position.
“He stuck through football through a lot of things and just kept persevering. I am really proud of Jaylen.”