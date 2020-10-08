Dothan Wolves dominate Jeff Davis to gain first victory

Dothan offense had an efficient and near perfect night – and the Wolves defense didn’t do too bad either Thursday.
The offense scored on six of nine possessions, including six of its first seven, and the defense contained Jeff Davis until late, sparking a 39-18 Dothan win over the Volunteers at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The win was the first of the season for Dothan (1-5, 1-3) after suffering five straight losses, including one by a forfeit because of a COVID-19 positive case early in the season. It was also the Wolves’ first win as a Class 7A program. Jeff Davis (0-7, 0-4), on the other hand, remained winless.
Dothan’s offense, behind quarterback Bauer Sharp, had a big night, earning 19 first downs and more than 450 yards. Sharp threw for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns – all three scores going to Jayden Folmar – and added 92 yards rushing. Jaylin White, Tae Ramey and Zay Macon added a rushing touchdown each.
The Wolves, who had scoring drives of 92, 99 and 84 yards in the game, were particularly efficient on third downs, converting 7-of-9 opportunities. They converted on fourth down following one of the failed third down conversions.
The defense held its ground most of the night before allowing two late touchdowns after the Wolves had a commanding 39-6 lead. It picked off two passes in the first half.
Dothan’s offense got rolling early, scoring on its four first-half possessions and its defense earned two interceptions, one stopping a Jeff Davis drive, to build a 26-6 halftime lead.
After stopping Jeff Davis on the game’s opening drive, the Wolves marched 68 yards in six plays to earn their first score – a 24-yard touchdown pass from Sharp to Folmar with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The point after kick failed.
The Wolves’ scoring drive was sparked by two 13-yard runs by Jatavious Vickers and a 13-yard Bauer to Jarrell Gordon pass.
The Vols matched the Dothan score just three plays and barley a minute into the next series. Following a 26-yard run by Ernest George, Marceldrick Brown ripped off a 36-yard scoring run. The extra point kick was no good, keeping the score tied at 6-6 with 4:50 to go in the opening quarter.
Dothan, though, reclaimed the lead – for good as it turned out – on its next series, driving 58 yards in just six plays after a 38-yard kick return by White set the Wolves up at the Jeff Davis 42.
A 13-yard Sharp to Raymon Blackmon pass converted a 3rd-and-10 early in the drive. A facemask penalty helped Dothan to the 11-yard line and two plays later White scored off the left side untouched on a 4-yard run. The extra point kick hit the goal post and bounced back, leaving it 12-6 Dothan with 2:41 to go in the first quarter.
The Volunteers earned two first downs on the ensuing series before punting and the Wolves went back to work with a 12-play, 92-yard scoring drive to move ahead 18-6 midway in the second quarter.
Dothan converted two third downs early in the drive – a 3rd-and-3 with a 7-yard Vickers run and a 3rd-and-7 with a 51-yard Sharp to White pass to the JD 24.
After the Wolves earned another first down, the Vols defense stuffed White for a 9-yard loss and forced a 3rd-and-12. Sharp completed an 8-yard pass to Blackmon, bringing up 4th down at the 2.
The Wolves went to a power set and gave it to Ramey, who blasted into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run. The extra-point kick again failed, leaving it 18-6 Dothan.
Ramey then stepped up on the defensive side three plays later, intercepting a Volunteer pass and returning to the Jeff Davis 24.
The Wolves’ offense cashed on the pick on the first play as Sharp and Folmar hooked up on their second TD pass of the night with Folmar outleaping a defender to snare a 24-yard TD pass. On the conversion, Dothan’s JP Reed passed to Isaiah Robinson for a two-point conversion to make it 26-6 with 4:45 left in the half.
The Vols threatened on the next series, moving it to the Wolves 18, but Dothan’s Christian Peterson intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:12 left before halftime, preserving a 26-6 Wolves lead.
Dothan scored on the first series of the second half to increase its lead. The Wolves went 84 yards in nine plays with Macon scoring on a 4-yard run on 3rd-and-4. The series was sparked by a 35-yard run by Sharp on a keeper on 3rd-and-1 and by a 39-yard Sharp to Macon pass.
After a motion penalty, the conversion failed for DHS, leaving it 32-6 Wolves with 7:20 left in the third quarter.
The Wolves defense came up big again on the ensuing series, denying the Vols, who moved inside the 10. However, Kam Dawsey stopped JD quarterback Donald Harris short of the goal line on fourth down at the 1-yard line.
Dothan promptly went on a 99-yard scoring driving. Sharp got it off the goal line with a 44-yard run. After a 3-yard loss, Sharp completed five straight passes to complete the drive, the last a 9-yard TD pass to Folmar for the duo’s third TD pass and catch of the night.
Nick McCarthy converted the point after kick to put Dothan up 39-6 with 10:45 left in the game.
Jeff Davis’ scored twice in the last seven minutes. De’wontay Peterson scored on a 51-yard run on the ensuing series to cut the margin to 39-12 with 6:46 left and Harris broke loose for a 55-yard run with 2:16 left. A try for two failed after both possessions.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!