Dothan Wolves dominate Jeff Davis to gain first victory

Dothan offense had an efficient and near perfect night – and the Wolves defense didn’t do too bad either Thursday.

The offense scored on six of nine possessions, including six of its first seven, and the defense contained Jeff Davis until late, sparking a 39-18 Dothan win over the Volunteers at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The win was the first of the season for Dothan (1-5, 1-3) after suffering five straight losses, including one by a forfeit because of a COVID-19 positive case early in the season. It was also the Wolves’ first win as a Class 7A program. Jeff Davis (0-7, 0-4), on the other hand, remained winless.

Dothan’s offense, behind quarterback Bauer Sharp, had a big night, earning 19 first downs and more than 450 yards. Sharp threw for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns – all three scores going to Jayden Folmar – and added 92 yards rushing. Jaylin White, Tae Ramey and Zay Macon added a rushing touchdown each.

The Wolves, who had scoring drives of 92, 99 and 84 yards in the game, were particularly efficient on third downs, converting 7-of-9 opportunities. They converted on fourth down following one of the failed third down conversions.