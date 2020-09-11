Dothan Wolves fall to Auburn High

The safety put Auburn up 2-0 with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

Auburn took the ensuing free kick and started at its own 46. The Tigers drove the 54 yards in eight plays, capped with a 10-yard scoring run by Amaury Hutchinson, who took it around left end, made a fake inside around the 3 and scored just inside the pylon on the fourth play of the second quarter.

The extra–point kick was wide left, leaving it 8-0 Auburn with 11:02 left in the halftime.

It didn’t stay that way long.

Dothan’s Raymon Bryant took the ensuing kickoff at the 4, went straight up the middle then cut outside the left and raced downfield before being tackled at the 10. The return went for 86 yards.

Three plays later, Zay Macon crashed into the end zone off the right side on a 1-yard run with 9:37 left before the half. A dropped snap prevented the extra point kick and Dothan trailed 8-6.

Auburn added to its lead late in the first half, capitalizing on three timeouts with Dothan in poor down and distances following a holding call.

The Tigers got the ball back at their 38 following a Dothan punt with 58.4 seconds left before the half.