Dothan Wolves fall to Georgia power Colquitt County

Colquitt County turned two second-quarter fumbles deep in Dothan territory into touchdowns, spurring a 63-27 victory over the homestanding Wolves Friday night.
The Wolves (0-5) remain winless on the year.
Dothan’s defense hung tough with the nationally-ranked Packers (3-0) from Moultrie, Georgia for awhile — even staking the Wolves to an early lead.
A Wolves defender hit Packers quarterback Xzavier Williams as he loaded up to throw. The altered pass landed in the hands of Dothan’s Zae Henry, who returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.
Dothan led 6-0 with 7:16 left in the opening stanza.
The Wolves only trailed 7-6 entering the second quarter, but their first critical mistake came just two plays into the new period. Dothan muffed a punt, and Colquitt County recovered on the Dothan 26.
The Packers scored seven plays later on a 2-yard run from Jamaree Hill, staking them to a 14-6 lead.
Dothan fumbled on the ensuing drive, and Colquitt County recovered at the Wolves’ 30. After a penalty, the Packers cashed in with a 35-yard screen pass from Williams to Lemeke Brockington.
The Packers led 21-6 with 7:40 left in the first half. That was enough breathing room for the Packers despite a valiant effort from the Wolves.
Dothan chipped away at the lead after a Deante Ramey interception at the Colquitt County 30. Bauer Sharp tossed a 15-yard scoring strike to Jayden Folmar with 57 seconds left.
But that proved to leave too much time for the Packers, who used a good kickoff return to set up a 55-yard scoring drive. Williams connected with Brockington for a 10-yard score with five seconds left to give Colquitt County a 35-13 halftime lead.
The Wolves wasted little time in opening the second half with a score. Jaylin White — who plans to announce his commitment to either Florida, Florida State or Purdue next week — opened the half with a 53-yard kickoff return.
Raymon Blackmon followed with a 44-yard run to the 2, where Ramey cashed in to cut the deficit to 35-19.
Dothan also scored on its next drive thanks to Sharp’s accuracy. He completed all five of his passes for 57 yards, setting up a 5-yard TD run from I’zarrius Macon. Sharp added a 2-point conversion throw to Folmar to cut the Packers’ lead to 42-27 with 5:52 left in the third quarter.
That was as close as the Wolves got. Taking advantage of a turnover and a tiring defense, the Packers poured it on in the fourth quarter.
