Dothan Wolves fall to Georgia power Colquitt County

Dothan chipped away at the lead after a Deante Ramey interception at the Colquitt County 30. Bauer Sharp tossed a 15-yard scoring strike to Jayden Folmar with 57 seconds left.

But that proved to leave too much time for the Packers, who used a good kickoff return to set up a 55-yard scoring drive. Williams connected with Brockington for a 10-yard score with five seconds left to give Colquitt County a 35-13 halftime lead.

The Wolves wasted little time in opening the second half with a score. Jaylin White — who plans to announce his commitment to either Florida, Florida State or Purdue next week — opened the half with a 53-yard kickoff return.

Raymon Blackmon followed with a 44-yard run to the 2, where Ramey cashed in to cut the deficit to 35-19.

Dothan also scored on its next drive thanks to Sharp’s accuracy. He completed all five of his passes for 57 yards, setting up a 5-yard TD run from I’zarrius Macon. Sharp added a 2-point conversion throw to Folmar to cut the Packers’ lead to 42-27 with 5:52 left in the third quarter.

That was as close as the Wolves got. Taking advantage of a turnover and a tiring defense, the Packers poured it on in the fourth quarter.