Dothan Wolves fall to Prattville on the road

PRATTVILLE – The Dothan Wolves are still in search for their first win of the season.

Home-team Prattville jumped out to an early lead and never let up in defeating Dothan 35-0 on Friday night in high school football action.

Prattville improves to 4-1 overall, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 2 play, while Dothan falls to 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the region.

Prattville didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard as quarterback E.J. Ousley connected with Jackson Hallman on a touchdown pass with still 11:05 to go in the opening quarter. The extra point kick made it 7-0.

Ousley threw a touchdown pass to Spencer Roy with 4:06 to play in the opening quarter to make it a two-touchdown advantage.

Prattville made it 21-0 on another Ousley touchdown pass with 7:25 to go before halftime, which is where the store stood at the break.

Both teams struggled in the third quarter until Prattville put more points on the scoreboard with 1:27 left when Ryan Wilson scored on a run.

Ousley threw another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the final touchdown.

Dothan seeks its first win of the season next week when Cairo (Ga.) pays a visit to Rip Hewes Stadium.