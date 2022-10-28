Dothan Wolves football team going to state playoffs

The Dothan Wolves are playoff bound thanks to the Central Red Devils.

Central defeated Prattville 27-7 on Friday night in Phenix City, pushing the Lions out of the playoff picture and Dothan into the postseason.

The Wolves (7-3, 5-3) finished a game ahead of Prattville (6-4, 4-4) for fourth place in Class 7A, Region 2. They will travel to Region 1 winner Foley (6-3, 5-1) next week in the first round of the state playoffs.

Central (7-1 in region) finished as the 7A, Region 2 winner with the win. Auburn (7-1 with a loss to Central) finished runner-up. Enterprise (5-3), a 36-18 winner over R.E. Lee on Friday, took third in the region and travels to Baker, Region 1’s No. 2 team, next week.