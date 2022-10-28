 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dothan Wolves football team going to state playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
dothan logo
Rose, Regina

The Dothan Wolves are playoff bound thanks to the Central Red Devils.

Central defeated Prattville 27-7 on Friday night in Phenix City, pushing the Lions out of the playoff picture and Dothan into the postseason.

The Wolves (7-3, 5-3) finished a game ahead of Prattville (6-4, 4-4) for fourth place in Class 7A, Region 2. They will travel to Region 1 winner Foley (6-3, 5-1) next week in the first round of the state playoffs.

Central (7-1 in region) finished as the 7A, Region 2 winner with the win. Auburn (7-1 with a loss to Central) finished runner-up. Enterprise (5-3), a 36-18 winner over R.E. Lee on Friday, took third in the region and travels to Baker, Region 1’s No. 2 team, next week.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert