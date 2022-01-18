Dothan Wolves gain big home win over Enterprise

Dothan’s inside presence, led by the twin towers of 6-foot-9 J.D. Palm and 6-foot-7 Thomas Dowd along with several other big men, created havoc for Enterprise Tuesday night.
The Wildcats had no answer for the Wolves’ interior defense and were forced outside – and didn’t find many answers there either.
Behind defense and a fourth-quarter offensive surge, the Wolves downed the state fifth-ranked Wildcats 58-45 in a Class 7A, Area 3 game at the Dothan gym.
The win was the first in the Wolves’ two-year plus history over their nearby rivals. The two had played three previous games, all won by Enterprise.
Dothan head coach Janasky Fleming called the win perhaps the biggest in the Wolves’ young history.
“I am proud of the seniors and how they have taken on the leadership mantle as we had good leadership tonight,” Fleming said. “We have team meetings once or twice a week and they have really brought into it. The coaches also did a heck of job of putting together a great game plan against a great team, one of the tops in the state.”
Dothan improved to 10-12 overall and 1-1 in area play. Enterprise fell to 16-5 and 2-1 in area.
Enterprise hit just 18-of-61 shots overall (29.5 percent), including just 21.2 percent on 3-pointers (7-of-33). They were just 4-of-26 (15.3 percent) on treys in the last three quarters.
Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said the offensive woes were mostly caused by Dothan’s inside length. In addition to Palm and Dowd, 6-foot-4 AJ Porter Jr, 6-foot-4 Jamarcus Allen, 6-foot-3 Jayvis Moton and 6-foot-3 Darius Brunson also played key roles inside against the Wildcats, who have just three players between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-6.
“A lot of it (the frustration) had to do with them and their size and length down there,” Harrelson said. “We started settling for a bunch of jump shots and didn’t really get any paint touches or anything attacking the basket. All our points were hard-earned (because they made it tough).
“Our 3-point shooting was awful. You shoot that many threes (33) and hit only seven, that is not good. Also our offensive rebounding wasn’t very good, but again you have to credit them for that. They played better than us and took it to us, so hat’s off to them.
“Coach Fleming and his staff did a good job of scouting and getting ready for us, but some of it is on us too of not getting down in the lane and driving against that zone and settling for bad shots.”
Fleming said the game plan was to mix up zone defenses and keep the Wildcats outside.
“We wanted to try and make them one-dimensional and make it to the point where they did focus on outside shooting,” Fleming said. “They can do both well, so it was a key for us to contest those (inside) shots as we have length.”
The Enterprise defense, for the most part, was tough on Dothan too in the first three quarters as they teams played close. After an early 4-0 Dothan lead, the margin never reached above three through the first half.
Enterprise, behind two 3-pointers by Quentin Hayes late in the period and seven points from Elijah Terry, led 13-10 at the quarter break, but the Wolves eased out to a 23-22 halftime lead on a layup by Dowd off a nice feed from Moton.
The Wildcats tied it at 25 early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Hayes – his fourth and final one of the game. Derrick Fletcher hit a jumper and Dowd scored off the drive on a putback for Dothan to start an 8-0 Wolves run to make it 33-25. Palm added a tip-in and Raymond Blackmon drove through the heart of the defense for a layup for the other points.
Enterprise cut the margin to two twice, the last at 35-33 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but the Wolves popped the margin out to seven behind 3-pointers from Fletcher and Moton.
The Wildcats cut it back to five twice, the last at 45-40 on a putback by Tomar Hobdy with 3:12 left.
The Wolves, though, pulled away as Fletcher hit another 3-pointer, Dowd scored on two fastbreak layups, Palm hit 1-of-2 free throws and Dowd made 1-of-2 free throws, all coming after a missed 3-pointer by Enterprise, which was errant on six straight threes as Dothan scored nine straight to build a 54-40 advantage with 1:27 left.
Hobdy ended the Dothan run with a 3-pointer with 1:15 left, but Enterprise missed a few more threes and Palm knocked down 4-of-4 free throws as the Wolves finished off the win.
Palm, playing just a day after losing a tooth in practice, and Dowd powered the Dothan offense with 15 points each. Fletcher, playing in just his second game of the season, added 11 points, including two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Having Derrick Fletcher back is big,” Fleming said. “Saturday was his first game back. He makes a huge difference in our team.”
Terry led Enterprise with 19 points and Hayes followed with 14.
Enterprise girls 55, Dothan 36: Enterprise erupted with a 17-0 run to start the third quarter to rally from a 20-12 halftime deficit and spark a 55-36 win over Dothan.
Wildcat guards Daisha Nelson and Brooklyn Kemmerlin ignited the run with steals on defenses and layups and 3-pointers at the other end. Nelson had nine of her 16 points in the period and Kemmerlin scored all eight of her points in the quarter to helped EHS build a 33-27 lead at the quarter break.
Post player Jaida Gosha along Nelson and fellow guard Joye Anderson kept things rolling in the final quarter for Enterprise, which pulled away for good by outscoring the hosts 22-9 in the last eight minutes. Gosha had eight final-period points and Nelson and Anderson six each.
For the night, Nelson paced Enterprise (17-5, 3-1) with 16 points. Anderson followed with 13 and Gosha had 10.
Dothan (10-9, 0-3) was led by Amiya Rollins, who had 18 points, 10 coming in the first half.
Enterprise JV boys 58, Dothan 39: Keondre Matthews and Amare Griffin both scored 12 points as 10 Wildcats scored in the 58-39 win.
Keith Stampley led Dothan with 10 points and Ke’Aviyon Durry had nine.