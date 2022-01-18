Dothan Wolves gain big home win over Enterprise

Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said the offensive woes were mostly caused by Dothan’s inside length. In addition to Palm and Dowd, 6-foot-4 AJ Porter Jr, 6-foot-4 Jamarcus Allen, 6-foot-3 Jayvis Moton and 6-foot-3 Darius Brunson also played key roles inside against the Wildcats, who have just three players between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-6.

“A lot of it (the frustration) had to do with them and their size and length down there,” Harrelson said. “We started settling for a bunch of jump shots and didn’t really get any paint touches or anything attacking the basket. All our points were hard-earned (because they made it tough).

“Our 3-point shooting was awful. You shoot that many threes (33) and hit only seven, that is not good. Also our offensive rebounding wasn’t very good, but again you have to credit them for that. They played better than us and took it to us, so hat’s off to them.

“Coach Fleming and his staff did a good job of scouting and getting ready for us, but some of it is on us too of not getting down in the lane and driving against that zone and settling for bad shots.”

Fleming said the game plan was to mix up zone defenses and keep the Wildcats outside.