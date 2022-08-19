Dothan Wolves give new head coach Jed Kennedy win in debut against Carroll

OZARK – The 2022 season and the debut of new head coach Jed Kennedy got off to an inauspicious start on Friday night for Dothan High School against Carroll.

The Wolves fell behind 13-0 less than seven minutes in, but rallied behind big running-game strikes to forge ahead by halftime and then pulled away in the second half for a 45-19 win over the Eagles at Matthews Stadium.

The outcome gave Kennedy a win in his debut as the Wolves coach, but he deflected the honors to his players.

“It’s about the kids,” Kennedy said. “It is a big relief off their shoulders. They have worked really hard and when you get a win, it validates some of the things you are doing as a program.

“We did a lot of good things tonight. We did a lot of things bad and a lot of things OK, but we won the game and ultimately that is the goal.”

Eagles coach Patrick Plott said his team’s inability to move the chains after the early start or stop Dothan’s hard-charging offense proved too costly for his team.

“We got off to a good start, but we couldn’t sustain it and they started wearing on us,” Plott said. “I thought in the first half that the defense was on the field too much because we couldn’t sustain drives on offense. In the second half, we got a stop on the first series and got some momentum, but we couldn’t any more stops.”

Still, Plott was pleased with his team and sees a lot of room for improvement.

“Our guys played hard,” Plott said. “We have to get in better shape and we have to be more physical.”

While it ended well for the Wolves and Kennedy, the start was anything but pleasant for them.

Paced by running back Lakeith Person and quarterback Keyshawn Cole, the homestanding Eagles took the game’s opening possession 73 yards in 11 plays for a score, milking off nearly five and a half minutes off the clock.

Carroll converted a 3rd-and-1, a 3rd-and-7 and a 4th-and-10 on the series. Cole ripped off a 25-yard run on a keeper on the first third down and completed a 11-yard bubble screen pass to wide receiver Peyton Plott, head coach Plott’s son, for the second third-down conversion.

The final conversion was a touchdown – and the Eagles caught a break on it. Cole fired to his left toward the goal line to Plott. A Dothan defender was there for an interception, but had the ball go off his hands and it popped in the air behind him to Plott, who caught it at the 2 and waltzed in for the TD. The Eagles missed the extra point, but led 6-0 with 6:34 to go in the opening quarter.

On its opening possession, Dothan moved to its own 45, but fumbled on a play rolling to the left and the Eagles’ Taelin Vickers scooped the football up and raced 39 yards down the Carroll sideline for a touchdown. Hunter Lasseter added the point after kick and Carroll led 13-0 with 5:15 left in the first quarter.

But Dothan quickly gained the momentum. Braxton Hornsby returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards to the Carroll 44. One play later, Tamarion Peterson took the snap in the single-wing attack, made a couple of guys miss on the right side then popped outside with plenty of room downfield for a 44-yard touchdown run to quickly answer just 20 seconds after Carroll’s score.

As Dothan lined up for the extra point kick, the Eagles jumped offsides – something they did four or five times in the game – and the Wolves then decided to go for two with Peterson powering in off the right side to cut the deficit to 13-8.

“It couldn’t have started any worse,” Kennedy said. “They (the Eagles) converted three or four third downs and converted a fourth down and scored. We came out and get a couple of first downs and they scoop and score. We are down 13-0 and we have the ball for five plays on offense. But our kids responded. We got a quick score after that and we got rolling from there.”

After the bad start, the Wolves scored on five of six possessions while holding the Eagles to seven first downs and only one score in their final seven snaps.

“I was happy at how physical we were on offense,” Kennedy said. “I was happy with some things we did up front on defense. But there is room for improvement across the board. I know we will get there.”

Dothan’s offense finished the night with 348 yards rushing on just 36 carries. The Wolves threw only one pass officially, but did go back to pass two or three other times.

“We have the backs,” Kennedy said of the running game. “We are talented there. We have four or five good backs, so when a guy gets tired, we put somebody else in there. That being said, we have to throw the football better. I think we ran one formation tonight.”

Following Dothan's opening score, the Wolves’ defense forced a three-and-out, forcing a punt inside the 20. The snap went over the punter’s head and the punter kicked it out of the back of the end zone for a safety, helping Dothan cut the margin to 13-10.

After allowing a first down, Dothan’s defense forced another punt and the Wolves offense began its big-play explosion.

Starting at the 24, Tyawon Vickers took a wingback reverse 31 yards before Raymon Bryant took the ensuing snap 42 yards down the right side for a touchdown. Wesley Farmer added the point after kick and Dothan led 17-13 with 8:46 left in the half.

The Wolves forced another three-and-out and the offense quickly scored on another big play – a 41-yard scoring run by Peterson, who had a big night with three touchdowns. The Farmer point after kick made it 24-13 with 4:47 left.

Carroll, behind another long march (13 plays), moved inside the Dothan 10 in the final minute of the half, but a key quarterback sack by Ezekiel Scott pushed it back to the 19 with 10 seconds left.

On the next play, Cole fired across the middle to an open receiver, who went down to catch it but he bobbled it and it fell incomplete. The Eagles had one more play, but the Wolves stopped a screen pass well short of the end zone on the half’s final play.

Carroll regained the momentum early in the third quarter, stuffing three straight Wolves plays for losses and forcing a punt. The Eagles followed with a score on its first possession of the second half. On a 4th-and-1 play, Cole faked a handoff to the left side and headed right. He broke a tackle then raced downfield for a 34-yard TD run. A try for two failed, and Carroll trailed just 24-19 with 6:20 to go in the third quarter.

Dothan, however, would dominate the rest of the way, ripping off touchdowns on three straight series to pull away.

Peterson scored on the first one from 10 yards to finish off a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Blackmon tallied on a 1-yard run to cap a seven-play, 51-yard drive that was keyed by his runs of 16 and 20 yards. Octavious Thomas finished the last drive with a 3-yard TD run to finish another seven-play, 75-yard drive that was sparked by a 47-yard run by Cam’ren Lee-Wright.

Dothan jumps into Class 7A, Region 2 play next week, hosting R.E. Lee at Rip Hewes Stadium.

“All coaches say it – the biggest growth comes from game one to game two,” Kennedy said. “We have to show growth in a lot of areas. There were lot of good things that happened tonight and some bad things.

"We have to find the people who will put us in the best position to be success in the best schemes. We have huge region next week. RE Lee won eight games last year.”

Carroll has a second non-region game, hosting county rival Dale County at Matthews Stadium.