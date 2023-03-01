BIRMINGHAM – A week ago in the South Regional finals in Montgomery, Dothan felt disrespected in being considered an underdog when it faced Baker and standout Labaron Philon, an Auburn commit.

The Wolves, though, shook all that off and earned an impressive 72-51 win over Philon and the No. 6 state ranked Hornets.

Now in the Class 7A state semifinals, the No. 10 state-ranked Wolves find themselves in the same scenario against No. 2-ranked Hoover. The two teams meet Thursday morning at 10:45 at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Though a perceived underdog, Dothan first-year head coach Jeremy Bynum believes his Wolves will show the skeptics a thing or two.

“This team is special,” Bynum said. “I know a lot of people are not giving us a bunch of chances to go play Hoover (and win). They are a big school. We are quote-unquote trying to get where they are. I know one thing about my guys – they will go in there and fight.

”Once you get to that point, anything can happen. I believe in my guys and they believe in themselves and believe in what we are going to do. I think we will go up there and put on a good show for the city of Dothan.”

Thursday’s winner advances to Saturday’s 5:45 p.m. championship against the other semifinal winner between Central of Phenix City (23-9) and Spain Park (25-6).

The teams enter with similar records. Dothan is 27-4 and Hoover is 29-4.

Hoover, like Dothan, comes in after an impressive regional finals performance. The Buccaneers routed rival and No. 1-ranked Vestavia Hills 58-26, avenging an area tournament loss to the Rebels.

The Wolves are the first Dothan team to reach the state tournament since Jim Golden’s Dothan Tigers reached Birmingham 21 years ago. The Tigers, led by standout Larry Brackins, won their semifinal game over Austin 46-44 before losing on the last play of the 2002 Class 6A championship to LeFlore, 59-58.

A Dothan school has won a state basketball title before as the 1954 Dothan Tigers, under head coach Russell Taylor, defeated Pisgah in the AA finals, 61-51.

The Wolves first have to get by a Hoover team that has a lot of length. Six players on the Bucs roster are 6-foot-4 or better and four weigh 200 or better.

“They are a mini-college team,” Bynum said, referring to Hoover’s size. “They are big. They are skilled. They are one of the best teams we have played skill-wise and fundamental wise. We will have to be on our A game, but we will be ready to play.”

Leading the list of big men for Hoover is sophomore DeWayne Brown, a 6-foot-9, 245 major force inside. Brown, despite being a sophomore, already has college offers, including one from Ole Miss. On the season, he is averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.0 block shots a game.

He earned regional Tournament MVP honors at Wallace Hanceville last week after recording a pair of double-double performances. In a 65-41 semifinal win over Austin, he earned 22 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals. Versus Vestavia Hills, he had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Jonathan Caicedo is another big weapon for Hoover. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound senior, who has college interest, averages 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.

Then there is 6-foot-4 sophomore Salim London, who averages 14.6 points a game and runs the show for the Bucs, averaging 4.1 assists a game. The other starters are 6-foot-2 guard Jarrett Fairly (second leading scorer at 10.2 points a game) and 5-foot-7 senior guard Elijah Herron (6.1 points a game).

London, Herron and Elijah Thomas off the bench are all 3-point threats. London has hit a team-high 52 treys and has hit 36.4 percent on 3-pointers. Herron has knocked down 49 threes and has hit a team-high 44.5 percent from beyond the arc. Thomas has 35 3-pointers and is hitting 39.8 percent.

Jackson (Eric) Sheffield, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound freshman, is one of the top players off the Bucs bench. Jake Hatch, a 6-foot-10 forward, is another big player off the bench.

Dothan is led by Troy signee Thomas Dowd, a 6-foot-8 guard who is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists a game. Dowd is the Wolves’ top 3-point shooter with 69 made and a 37.9 percent shooting accuracy. He is coming off a career performance, earning 26 points, 21 rebounds and six assists in the win over Baker. He was named the South Regional Tournament MVP.

Mehaki Menefee, a 6-foot-2 guard who can play outside or inside for Dothan, averages 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The junior earned 22 points and seven rebounds in the win over Baker and earned all-regional team honors.

Bryson Berry, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, is the Wolves’ floor leader and a top defensive player, usually guarding the other team’s top scoring guard. Berry averages 8.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

The other Dothan starters are senior guards Raymon Blackmon and AJ Porter. At 6-foot-4, Porter will likely be a key for the Wolves in matching up with the bigger Bucs. Porter averages 4.4 points and Blackmon 3.7 points a game. Blackmon also averages 2.1 assists per contest.

Both teams have posted similar scoring and defensive averages. The Wolves average 62 points on offense and Hoover 67.1. On the flip side, the Wolves allow only 46.3 and the Bucs 49.8.