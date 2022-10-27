Dothan Wolves put distractions aside during 41-12 road win against Jeff Davis

MONTGOMERY - During a week filled with turmoil regarding their head coach, the Dothan Wolves pushed aside the distractions Thursday night with an overwhelming 41-12 win over Jeff Davis at Cramton Bowl.

The victory in the regular-season finale pushed Dothan to 7-3 on the season, a year after going 4-6. The Wolves improved to 5-3 in Class 7A, Region 2 play and now await Friday’s action to see if they will make the 7A state playoffs. Dothan needs either a Prattville loss to Central of Phenix City or an Enterprise loss to R.E. Lee.

The Wolves put themselves in playoff position with Thursday’s win, overcoming the turmoil created by the one-game suspension of head coach Jed Kennedy, who was disciplined for throwing down a longtime volunteer staff member, Early Walker, on the sidelines after a penalty flag was thrown because Walker was too close to the field during last week’s win over Opelika. Walker traveled to the game Thursday and was on the sidelines with the team as is normally the case.

The suspension of Kennedy was announced on Monday by Dothan school officials, but has been a hot topic of conversation by many since, including with two school board members who held a press conference on Wednesday indicating they wanted more of an investigation into the matter.

Offensive coordinator Justin Jones was announced as the interim head coach on Monday and led the team against Jeff Davis.

On Thursday night, the spotlight was on the field and the Wolves showed they had plenty of focus despite the off-the-field issues, scoring on their first six possessions and dominating the game on defense as well.

They opened the game with 18-play drive that ate up nearly the first eight-and-a half minutes before settling for a 32-yard Wesley Farmer field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Wolves padded the margin on their next drive. Taking over at the Vols’ 35 after the Jeff Davis punter had to fall on a low snap, Dothan scored in two plays with quarterback Carter Davis firing a 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Braxton Hornsby in the middle of the field. Farmer, off the hold of Adam Watford, added the point after kick to make it 10-0 just one play into the second quarter.

The Wolves defense quickly made it 17-0 as TK Knight caught a carom off a Jeff Davis receiver for an interception and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown on the second Vols play of the ensuing series.

After Dothan’s defense force a three-and-out, the Wolves’ Tamarion Peterson ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run off the right side, boosting the margin to 24-0 with 8:01 to go in the second quarter.

The Vols, in their only strong drive against Dothan’s first-string unit, scored on the next series to cut it 24-6, but Dothan matched it with 3-yard scoring run by Raymon Blackmon with 28 seconds left in the half to give the Wolves a 31-6 halftime lead.

Farmer added his second field goal of the night, a 24-yarder, and Octavious Thomas scored on a 1-yard run for Dothan in the second half to make it 41-6.

Jeff Davis scored with two minutes left against Dothan back-ups for the final 41-12 margin.