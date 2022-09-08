Dothan Wolves rally for late win at Prattville

PRATTVILLE – Dothan endured a lightning delay in the third quarter and then struck with the force of a lightning bolt in the fourth to rally past Prattville 14-10 on Thursday night in high school football action.

Kendrell Brewer returned a Prattville fumble 70 yards for a touchdown with 1:28 left in the game and the Wolves’ defense recovered another fumble when Ty Martin came up with the ball following a sack with 1:03 left to ice the victory.

The Wolves had life after breaking onto the scoreboard with 7:33 left in the game when Raymon Blackmon scored on a 1-yard run to pull within 10-7 following the extra point kick.

On the ensuing possession, Dothan came up with a big fumble as Prattville was driving with 4:43 minutes left. The Lions defense, however, played strong at that point in holding the Wolves, which faced a fourth-and-4 play at their own 29, but didn’t gain on the play.

However, just as it appeared Prattville had the game in control to run out the clock, the Lions fumbled and Brewer came up with the game-winning score. Wesley Farmer added the extra point kick for the final points.

Dothan improved to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in region play, while Prattville is now 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the region.

The Lions got a 37-yard field goal by Reid Montgomery with 3:37 left in the first quarter to open the scoring and it would prove to be the only points in a defensive-oriented first half.

In the third quarter, Prattville added onto its lead when Omarion Parks scored on a 5-yard run with 9:54 to play in the third quarter.

The game was stopped for a weather delay at the 5:31 mark of the third quarter and resumed around 10 p.m. with the Lions on top 10-0.

When play resumed, it was all Dothan in gaining the big victory.