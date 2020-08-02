Dothan Wolves ranked 8th in Class 7A preseason football poll

The Dothan Wolves enter their first year in the state’s highest classification of the Alabama High School Athletic Association as a state-ranked team, giving the second-year program its first top-10 status in its brief history.
The Wolves, 8-3 in their inaugural season last fall as a Class 6A program, are ranked No. 8 in Class 7A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll released Sunday.
It marks the first ranking for the program, which formed last year after the consolidation of Dothan and Northview high schools. The Wolves received votes in the last five polls last season, reaching as high as the top team in others receiving votes in the final regular-season poll, just three points off the No. 10 spot.
It’s also the first time in nearly 21 years that a Dothan city school system football team is in the state rankings since the Dothan Tigers were ranked No. 9 in the Oct. 28, 1999 rankings.
The preseason ranking also sets up Dothan for its first game pitting two top-10 teams when the No. 8 Wolves open the season at No. 4 Hoover on Aug. 21. It will be the fourth game against a top 10 team overall for Dothan, which went 2-1 against ranked teams last year, losing to No. 4 Clay-Chalkville 37-14, beating No. 6 Wetumpka 54-41 and beating No. 10 Carver of Montgomery 44-20.
Dothan is joined by three fellow Class 7A, Region 2 members in the poll - Central of Phenix City (No. 2, last year’s state runner-up), Auburn (No. 5) and Prattville (No. 10). The Wolves host Auburn on Sept. 11, visit Prattville on Sept. 18 and travel to Central-Phenix City on Oct. 16.
Seven Dothan Eagle coverage teams are ranked in the preseason poll. The other area clubs are Eufaula in Class 6A, Providence Christian and Pike County in Class 3A, Ariton and G.W. Long in Class 2A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA.
Eufaula, 9-3 last season, is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, one spot behind fellow Region 2 member Opelika. The two are the only region 2 teams ranked, though two others received votes (Lee of Montgomery and Park Crossing).
Providence Christian and Pike County, both 10-game winners last year, are ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, in 3A. The teams are in different regions this year with Providence (10-2 last year) in Region 2 and Pike County (10-1) in Region 4.
Ariton and G.W. Long, both 10-3 last year with a state quarterfinal playoff appearance, are ranked No. 6 and 7, respectively, in Class 2A. The two are Region 2 foes who meet in the first half of the season on Sept. 18 at G.W. Long.
Despite a 3-8 record last year, Pike Liberal Arts, with a new head coach in Mario White and a handful of transfers, was voted No. 5 in the AISA poll.
Six other Dothan Eagle coverage teams received votes, but didn’t reach the top 10. Those teams are Enterprise (5-6 last year) in Class 7A, Carroll (3-6) in Class 5A, Geneva (8-3) in Class 4A, Opp (4-7) and New Brockton (3A) in Class 3A and Elba (8-4) in Class 2A.
Below is the complete Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points (*—team played in a different classification last season):
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 12-1; 285
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2; 203
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 186
4. Hoover; 10-3; 178
5. Auburn; 9-4; 144
6. Fairhope; 6-5; 106
7. James Clemens; 9-3; 59
8. Dothan*; 8-3; 55
9. Theodore; 8-3; 41
10. Prattville; 9-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (18); 14-1; 267
2. Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3; 222
3. Pinson Valley; 10-3; 160
4. Blount; 8-3; 151
5. McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1; 146
6. Opelika; 11-2; 141
7. Eufaula; 9-3; 54
8. Clay-Chalkville; 10-3; 47
9. Spanish Fort; 9-5; 38
10. Gardendale; 8-4; 37
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2; 244
2. Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2; 238
3. St. Paul's* (3); 8-4; 199
4. Ramsay; 10-3; 177
5. UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0; 126
6. Guntersville; 8-3; 81
7. Andalusia*; 10-4; 76
8. Faith-Mobile; 11-1; 75
9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3; 45
9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (8); 11-2; 206
2. Bibb Co.* (9); 12-1; 205
3. Vigor* (4); 4-7; 188
4. Etowah*; 9-2; 153
5. Jacksonville (3); 12-3; 119
6. Deshler; 9-4; 116
7. Gordo*; 12-1; 73
8. Madison Co.*; 10-3; 66
9. Madison Aca.*; 5-6; 65
10. Anniston; 9-5; 61
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (24); 14-1; 288
2. Fyffe*; 15-0; 215
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5; 173
4. Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1; 163
5. T.R. Miller; 9-5; 136
6. Providence Chr.; 10-2; 130
7. Pike Co.; 10-1; 66
8. Walter Wellborn; 12-2; 53
9. Reeltown*; 13-2; 50
10. Flomaton; 11-2; 42
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (18); 11-3; 269
2. Lanett* (4); 14-0; 217
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1; 176
4. Randolph Co.* (2); 11-2; 169
5. Red Bay; 12-1; 141
6. Ariton; 10-3; 103
7. G.W. Long; 10-3; 86
8. Luverne; 11-1; 53
9. Addison; 8-3; 39
10. Spring Garden*; 11-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 11-2; 261
2. Sweet Water (7); 11-2; 227
3. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 182
4. Maplesville (1); 9-3; 175
5. Linden; 6-5; 128
6. Decatur Heritage; 12-1; 123
7. Cedar Bluff*; 7-4; 110
8. Notasulga; 6-5; 79
9. Southern Choctaw*; 4-6; 30
10. Marengo; 6-5; 21
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (18); 9-2; 264
2. Bessemer Aca. (3); 11-3; 221
3. Glenwood (2); 9-4; 166
4. Chambers Aca.; 11-2; 124
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-8; 120
6. Escambia Aca.; 9-4; 117
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-4; 109
8. Monroe Aca. (1); 9-3; 100
9. Edgewood; 9-3; 83
10. Jackson Aca.; 3-7; 32
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-1) 16, Lee-Scott (5-6) 8, Sparta (2-7) 8.
