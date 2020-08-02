Dothan Wolves ranked 8th in Class 7A preseason football poll

The Dothan Wolves enter their first year in the state’s highest classification of the Alabama High School Athletic Association as a state-ranked team, giving the second-year program its first top-10 status in its brief history.

The Wolves, 8-3 in their inaugural season last fall as a Class 6A program, are ranked No. 8 in Class 7A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll released Sunday.

It marks the first ranking for the program, which formed last year after the consolidation of Dothan and Northview high schools. The Wolves received votes in the last five polls last season, reaching as high as the top team in others receiving votes in the final regular-season poll, just three points off the No. 10 spot.

It’s also the first time in nearly 21 years that a Dothan city school system football team is in the state rankings since the Dothan Tigers were ranked No. 9 in the Oct. 28, 1999 rankings.

The preseason ranking also sets up Dothan for its first game pitting two top-10 teams when the No. 8 Wolves open the season at No. 4 Hoover on Aug. 21. It will be the fourth game against a top 10 team overall for Dothan, which went 2-1 against ranked teams last year, losing to No. 4 Clay-Chalkville 37-14, beating No. 6 Wetumpka 54-41 and beating No. 10 Carver of Montgomery 44-20.