The Dothan Wolves got the 2023 season off to a record-breaking start Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Scoring the most points and recording the biggest margin of victory in their brief history, which started in 2019, the Wolves hammered the Carroll Eagles 59-14 in the season opener for both teams.

The 59 points were two more than the previous Dothan high-water mark of 57 set last year against Smiths Station, while the 45-point win eclipsed the previous best of 43 against Godby (Fla.) in 2019.

“We wanted to start fast and we did that,” Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy said. “We wanted to play really hard and we did that and we wanted to be physical and we did that. That’s all we talked about – start fast, play hard and play physical. If we can do those things, we can fix everything else as the season goes.

“It wasn’t perfect, but there was a lot of good football. I loved the way we flew around and I thought we played really fast on both sides of the ball. We have got a lot of weapons on offense which will give us a chance to compete against somebody else.”

The “somebody else” Kennedy referred to are the gauntlet of teams in Class 7A, Region 3. The Wolves open region next Friday in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl against Julian High School, formerly R.E. Lee. Following that game are region contests against Auburn, Prattville and Smiths Station.

In Thursday’s game, the Dothan offense scored on five of its six first-half possessions and the defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Wolves capitalized on six Eagle turnovers in delivering a quick knockout.

DHS led 23-0 within nine minutes and had a 52-7 halftime advantage. A running clock was used in the second half, limiting possessions and plays for both teams.

The highlights were far and few for Carroll, which has another non-region next week at Dale County before opening Class 5A, Region 3 play at home against Rehobeth on Sept. 8.

QuaDarious Lightner had an 89-yard interception return in the second quarter and quarterback Keyshawn Cole ripped off a 60-yard touchdown on the last play of the third quarter for the Carroll scores.

Cole also hooked up for pass completions of 30 yards to Lakeith Person, 46 yards to Peyton Plott and 39 yards to Carson Edwards in the first half with Plott making a nice diving catch on his reception.

Other than the two scores and three long completions, there were few highlights for Carroll. In addition to turning it over on three interceptions and three fumbles in the first eight possessions, the Eagles also put it on the ground three other times (recovering all three) to hamper drives.

While it gave up a couple of big pass completions, the Dothan defense bottled up the Eagles running game with exception of the Cole TD run. For the night, Carroll finished with 247 yards – with 71 percent of the yardage coming on four long plays.

“They are fast and they played really hard,” Kennedy said of Dothan’s defense. “The great thing is we have competition at three or four spots as we roll players in there and that makes people play really hard because there is someone breathing really hard down your neck for playing minutes.”

The game quickly unraveled for the Eagles – and to the delight of the Wolves – just two plays into the contest. Dothan’s Zach Walker caused and recovered a fumble at the Eagle 27.

One play later, the Wolves were on the scoreboard as sophomore athlete AJ Alexander took a handoff on a wingback reverse and raced the 27 yards for a touchdown. Wesley Farmer added the point after kick and just 48 seconds into the game it was 7-0 Dothan.

The Eagles earned a first down on the 30-yard Cole to Person completion, but the Dothan defense forced a punt. Starting at their own 29, the Wolves marched 71 yards in eight plays to extend the lead.

Quarterback Sam Broadway threaded the needle on a pass to the right side to wide receiver Jaden Barnes, who caught the ball with two defenders around him, stepped back then bolted between the two defenders on a nice move before sprinting down the field to complete a 45-yard TD pass. Broadway completed a two-point pass to Barnes to make it 15-0 with 4:26 left in the first period.

Broadway, a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder making his first varsity start, had a solid debut, completing 6-of-8 passes for 79 yards with one of the incompletions dropped and adding an 18-yard touchdown run – all in five possessions before coming out of the game late in the second quarter.

“You have to have quarterback play in this region we play and Sam is a great leader,” Kennedy said. “He is a sophomore voted a captain by his teammates. He is a great athlete and a team guy. He is a joy to coach and he has a lot of good football left.”

The Dothan defense then got into the act on Carroll’s ensuing series. Linebacker Gabe Smith stepped back into the lane of a pass for an interception and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. Broadway ran in the two-point conversion to make it 23-0 with 3:38 left in the first period.

Carroll’s defense returned the favor early in the second quarter when Lightner snatched an interception away from a Wolves receiver off a pass by Anthony Brooks and raced 89 yards for a score. Deondra McClendon booted the extra-point kick to make it 23-7 with 10:54 to go in the second quarter.

The Wolves answered when Barnes scored on a 60-yard reverse off the right side, weaving to the left in the last 20 yards to avoid chasing defenders. Farmer added the point after kick, boosting the lead to 30-7 with 8:29 to go in the second quarter.

With Carroll at the DHS 33, Ke’Aviyon Durry returned an interception of a long pass from the goal line 68 yards to the Eagle 32. Three plays later, Broadway faked a handoff and took it up the middle, breaking several tackles inside the 5 and churning into the end zone with a defender on him during an 18-yard score. Farmer added the point after to make it 37-7 with 5:42 left before the half.

The Wolves were far from through in the half. Durry earned a second straight interception on the ensuing series on another long pass and returned it 81 yards to the end zone for another Wolves TD. Broadway passed to Brooks for a two-point conversion with 4:57 left in the half.

Two plays into the next possession, the Eagles fumbled with Dothan’s Mykel Lowe recovering at the Carroll 24. Five plays later, the Wolves scored on the half’s final play on a 1-yard run by Alexander. Farmer added the PAT kick to bring it to 52-7 Dothan at the half.

Dothan, playing subs the rest of the way, padded the lead midway in the third, capitalizing on another Eagle fumble inside their own 10, this one recovered by Jayden Lee. The Wolves scored in one play – a 4-yard run by Cam’Ren Lee-Wright. Farmer added his fifth extra point kick in as many tries, extending the margin to 59-7.

Carroll scored on the ensuing series on Cole’s 60-yard dash to the end zone. McClendon added the point after kick, making it 59-14 as the third quarter ended.

There was no scoring in the final period, which consisted of three possessions and 14 plays.

