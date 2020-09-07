 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan Wolves schedule basketball tryouts
0 comments

Dothan Wolves schedule basketball tryouts

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Wolves logo for WEBSITE ONLY
Rose, Regina

The Dothan High School Wolves have scheduled tryouts for boys and girls basketball.

Girls grades 9-12 will have tryouts Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until noon and Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Boys grads 10-12 will have tryouts Sept. 12 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Prior to tryouts, players should create an account and update your profile using dragonflymax.com

A current physical is required.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert