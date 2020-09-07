Dothan Wolves schedule basketball tryouts

The Dothan High School Wolves have scheduled tryouts for boys and girls basketball.
Girls grades 9-12 will have tryouts Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until noon and Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Boys grads 10-12 will have tryouts Sept. 12 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Prior to tryouts, players should create an account and update your profile using dragonflymax.com
A current physical is required.
