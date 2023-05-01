During the Dothan girls and boys first round playoff victories over Opelika on Monday night, a player on one of the visiting teams remarked it was the biggest crowd they had ever seen at a high school soccer match.

The big crowd at Rip Hewes Stadium – predominantly Wolves’ fans – had plenty to cheer about as the Dothan girls won 5-2 followed by the boys taking a 5-0 victory in Class 7A action.

At the conclusion of both games, the Dothan players ran across to the other side of the field to thank those in the stands, who provided plenty of vocal support throughout both games.

“Our student section has been amazing this year and I think that speaks to the chemistry and the overall morale we have in our school right now,” Dothan boys coach Joe Nelson said.

The Dothan boys improved to 21-3, while the Dothan girls are now 16-5. The second-round opponents and game days for both teams will be determined later in the week.

It took a while for the Dothan boys to get in a groove against a team it had beaten 6-3 during the regular season.

“I didn’t expect anything less,” Nelson said of the Bulldogs’ strong effort in the early going. “We had a talk with them before the game and said, ‘These guys aren’t just going to give it to you … you’ve got to go out there and earn it. This isn’t regular season anymore like when we saw them. Playoffs are a whole different story.’”

Holding just a 1-0 advantage at halftime following a goal by Wes Farmer off an assist from Paulensky Philemond, the Wolves really turned things around in the final 40 minutes.

“Just settling down,” Nelson said of the difference in the two halves. “We had some really good opportunities in the first half and some adrenalin touches … just booting it over the goal.

“We settled in the way we like to play and finished strong.”

Like the first half, it was Farmer getting the first goal of the second half when he scored seven minutes in off a nice pass from Mason Roe, who hit his teammate in stride about 20 yards out from the goal. Farmer came in strong following the pass and put it by goalkeeper Eduardo Moran, who made numerous saves in the opening half.

At the 25:02 mark, Roe scored on a header off a crossing kick from Devin Shimbukuro for a 3-0 advantage. Ashton Payne scored on a header with just more than 18 minutes left, also getting an assist from Shimbukuro.

Two minutes later, Roe got his second goal of the night for the final tally of the game.

Blake Rouse got the shutout in goal.

In the girls game, things didn’t come quite as easy for the Wolves until the late stages of the second half.

Dothan got on the scoreboard in the first minute of the game when Shelby Kirkland received a pass from Lauren Yu and then took it down the left side and scored on a low kick for what would prove to be the only goal of the first half.

Opelika scored in the first minute of the second half when Amiyah Brown got behind the defense and put a shot past Moriah Hogans to tie it up at 1-1.

But it didn’t take long for the Wolves to respond and take back momentum for good.

Claudia Morgan scored on a shot from about 25 yards out that took a bounce and went over the goalkeeper’s outstretched arms and into the net for a 2-1 lead with 37:45 left.

Marah Delgado made it 3-1 with 35:29 remaining off an assist by Yu.

Opelika got another goal from Brown with 29 minutes left, but that would end the scoring for the Bulldogs.

With 18:24 left, Delgado scored her second goal of the night, again getting an assist from Yu. It was Yu who scored the final goal for the Wolves when she got loose on a breakaway following a pass from Delgado and put it in the net with 15:36 remaining.

Hogans got the win in goal.

“Definitely not our best game as far as kind of what our normal style is and our normal tendencies,” Dothan girls coach Haley Williams said. “We really tried to play the ball forward a lot more than I probably would have liked.

“We’re usually pretty good at moving the ball quickly and try to possess a little more. But as tough as it was, to still come out with the win, I can’t do anything but praise their effort.

“I got on to them a little bit in the first half and they turned it around in the second half and played hard, especially when they (Opelika) tied it. You could see them get a little nervous when they tied it. To have the courage to keep pushing forward and dig down deep … I’m really proud of them.”