Dothan Wolves softball opener halted by rain

Dothan was three outs away from a season-opening win Monday at Central of Phenix City, but rain and lightning wiped the game out in the top of the fifth in Phenix City.

Dothan led 6-2 and was batting with one in top of the fifth when the game was called, just short of an official game.

Nicole Turner hit two home runs – a three-run shot and a two-run blasé. Collier Peaden, Rayleigh Thagard and Maddie Anners had a hit each.

Turner pitched four innings and struck out three, while giving just one earned run and four hits.