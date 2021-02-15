Dothan Wolves softball opener halted by rain

Staff report
Dothan was three outs away from a season-opening win Monday at Central of Phenix City, but rain and lightning wiped the game out in the top of the fifth in Phenix City.
Dothan led 6-2 and was batting with one in top of the fifth when the game was called, just short of an official game.
Nicole Turner hit two home runs – a three-run shot and a two-run blasé. Collier Peaden, Rayleigh Thagard and Maddie Anners had a hit each.
Turner pitched four innings and struck out three, while giving just one earned run and four hits.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!