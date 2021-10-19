 Skip to main content
Dothan Wolves split in flag football games
Dothan Wolves split in flag football games

  • Updated
wolves logo
Rose, Regina

Dothan lost to Opelika 19-0, but beat Russell County 34-0 on Tuesday in girls high school flag football action in Opelika.

In the win over Russell County, Amiyah Rollins rushed for two touchdowns and Jessica Rivas, Reechy Beacham and Jayvia Carter rushed for one each.

The Wolves converted two extra-point tries out of five with Saniyah Fletcher catching a pass from Beacham for a 3-yard one-point conversion and Rollins catching a 20-yard pass from Anika Kindred for a three-point conversion.

