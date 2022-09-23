Dothan Wolves surge in second half during win over Baker

Friday night’s game against Baker was one Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy felt was a playoff-type match-up.

After pulling away from the Hornets in the second half for a 43-15 win at Rip Hewes Stadium, Kennedy feels his team notched a playoff-type win in its belt, just in time for a crucial stretch of region games against three straight state ranked teams.

Friday’s win also came against a team from Region 1, the same region that Region 2 teams open the state playoffs with, thus creating a potential playoff type look should the Wolves reach the postseason.

“Our thing was when we were looking for non-region games, we wanted to schedule a 7A playoff team and we did that,” Kennedy said of Baker (2-4). “They are a 7A team that is well-coached and plays hard.

"They are good. They are probably going to be the third-place team in that region, so tonight we beat a playoff-type team. We have a long ways to go, but the guys deserved this. We coach them hard and they practice hard.”

Five different players rushed for a touchdown and Dothan scored on defense for the third straight week to spark the victory, which pushed the ninth-ranked Wolves to 5-1 on the season. The six-game record is the best in the four-year history of the program which came into existence following consolidation in 2019.

“We are getting better,” Kennedy said. “That is what we talk about -- getting better every week and we have done that. Our kids are fighters, they are battlers, they practice hard, they are not scared to work and they are physical. I am just proud of them.

“We said we wanted to get through the first six games and still be in the mix for the playoffs and we are. Now, we have a tough stretch coming and we know that, but there is nobody I would rather battle with (than these guys).”

The Wolves, 3-1 in a tightly bunched 7A, Region 2 race, host No. 3 Central of Phenix City next Friday and then rival and No. 8 Enterprise on Oct. 7 before an off week. They host No. 6 Opelika on Oct. 21 before finishing region play and the regular season at Jeff Davis on Oct. 28.

Leading 22-15 at the break on Friday, Dothan pulled away with a strong second half, scoring on two of its first three possessions and adding a defensive score, while holding a Hornet offense led by junior Josh Flowers, who has an Alabama offer, to just three first downs and 59 yards over seven possessions.

After punts by both teams, the Wolves marched 66-yards in 11 plays with sophomore Zack Walker taking a handoff 19 yards on a counter play for a touchdown. Wesley Farmer, who converted 5-of-5 extra-point kicks off the hold of Adam Watford, added the PAT to make it 29-15 with 1:55 to go in the third.

Flowers and the Hornets moved into Dothan territory on the ensuing series behind a 31-yard pass completion plus a personal foul penalty on the Wolves. However, on the first play off the fourth quarter, Flowers was flushed out of the pocket, hit hard and coughed up the football. Dothan’s Korion Salter picked up the loose football and dashed 73 yards for a touchdown, helping the Wolves go up 36-15 with 11:44 left.

The fumble recovery for TD marked the third straight week Dothan’s defense had scored off a turnover, matching a fumble return for TD versus Prattville two weeks ago and an interception return for a score against Smiths Station last week.

“The D is getting better,” Kennedy said. “That is a heck of a quarterback we faced tonight.”

After forcing a three-and-out, the Wolves added their final score on a 3-yard run by AJ Alexander with 7:11 left in the game.

Alexander was the fifth different offensive player to score for the Wolves. In the opening half, Raymon Blackmon scored on a 2-yard run, Tamarion Peterson scored on a 19-yard run and Ocatvious Thomas on a 1-yard run. Walker and Alexander had the second-half TDs.

“In this offense, it is a different guy every week,” Kennedy said. “Three weeks ago, it was P.D. (Peterson). Last week, it was Raymon and tonight it was a lot of guys. We have a lot of plays in this offense that hit different people and it is finding which one works best that night.”

Baker stayed in it in the first half behind a 14-yard scoring run from Zion Davis and a Roderick Taylor 38-yard TD run. Baker’s first touchdown was set up by 59-yard kick return that set up good field position at the Dothan 31.

Both teams went for a two-point conversion after their second score. Dothan was initially lining for an extra-point kick but the Hornets jumped offsides, so the Wolves sent the offense on the field with Peterson scoring up the middle to make it 15-7. The Hornets tied it at 15 on a Flowers two-point conversion after the Taylor score.