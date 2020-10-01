Dothan Wolves to host volleyball tourney on Saturday

The Dothan High campus is the only scene for high school volleyball action this Saturday in the Wiregrass – and for the last tournament of the season in the area before the postseason.

Eight teams are scheduled to compete at Dothan’s Wolfpack Tournament to be held in both the school’s main gym and the James Smith Convocation Center, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Teams competing in the main gym for Pool A round-robin action are host Dothan, Rehobeth, Ariton and Charles Henderson. Pool B teams who will play in the Convocation Center are Enterprise, Ashford, Central-Phenix City and Wicksburg.

Following pool play is an eight-team, single elimination bracket tournament. The top teams from each pool play the No. 4 teams and the No. 2 teams from the respective pools face the No. 3 teams in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals with those winners advancing to the championship match, likely to be held around 5 p.m.

The Wolfpack Tournament is the last scheduled tournament set in the area before postseason play begins on Oct. 13-14.

Only one area team (Providence Christian) plays in a tournament next weekend, but does so on the road at Gulf Shores.