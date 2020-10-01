Dothan Wolves to host volleyball tourney on Saturday

The Dothan High campus is the only scene for high school volleyball action this Saturday in the Wiregrass – and for the last tournament of the season in the area before the postseason.
Eight teams are scheduled to compete at Dothan’s Wolfpack Tournament to be held in both the school’s main gym and the James Smith Convocation Center, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Teams competing in the main gym for Pool A round-robin action are host Dothan, Rehobeth, Ariton and Charles Henderson. Pool B teams who will play in the Convocation Center are Enterprise, Ashford, Central-Phenix City and Wicksburg.
Following pool play is an eight-team, single elimination bracket tournament. The top teams from each pool play the No. 4 teams and the No. 2 teams from the respective pools face the No. 3 teams in the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals with those winners advancing to the championship match, likely to be held around 5 p.m.
The Wolfpack Tournament is the last scheduled tournament set in the area before postseason play begins on Oct. 13-14.
Only one area team (Providence Christian) plays in a tournament next weekend, but does so on the road at Gulf Shores.
Regular season champs: The AHSAA postseason begins in less than two weeks and five local teams have clinched a regular-season area title and right to host the area tournament.
Those teams are Providence Christian in Class 5A, Area 3, Houston Academy in Class 3A, Area 3 and Opp in Class 3A, Area 4 plus Geneva County in Class 2A, Area 3 and G.W. Long in Class 2A, Area 4.
One other local team could also win a title and host – Kinston in Class 1A, Area 2, but the Bulldogs have to beat Pleasant Home next week to do so in addition to beating Samson in another area game next week.
Four other area tournaments with a Wiregrass program will be held outside of the area, including Class 7A, Area 3 as Dothan and Enterprise both have to play their tournament in Prattville.
Eufaula will play its 6A, Area 3 tourney in Opelika, Charles Henderson its 5A, Area 4 event at Andalusia and Ashford, Dale County and Geneva have to play the 4A, Area 2 tourney at Straughn.
The Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 6A play their tourneys on Tuesday, Oct. 13, while the Class 4A, 5A and 7A play on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The top two teams in the area advance to sub-state action on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17.
One minor change in poll: The latest al.com state poll released on Thursday featured only one slight change for a Wiregrass team.
The Geneva County Bulldogs (15-4) slid down a spot from ninth to 10th in Class 2A following a loss Tuesday to No. 2 G.W. Long.
The other four area teams stayed the same – Providence Christian (23-8) at No. 2 in Class 5A, G.W. Long (23-3) at No. 2 in Class 2A, Kinston (6-4) at No. 7 in Class 1A and Pike Liberal Arts (9-4) at No. 10 in AISA.
Houston Academy (Class 3A, 14-14 record) and Ariton (Class 2A, 16-4) remain in the others nominated category.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!